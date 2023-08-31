Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Ben Shephard surprises with intimate new photo of rarely-seen wife Annie
Subscribe

Ben Shephard melts hearts with candid new photo of rarely-seen wife Annie for this special reason

The GMB presenter has been married to Annie Shephard since 2004

Ben Shephard and Annie Shephard
Sharnaz Shahid
Sharnaz ShahidDeputy Online EditorLondon

Ben Shephard has paid a gushing tribute to his wife Annie in honour of her birthday. 

Taking to his Instagram page on Wednesday night, the Good Morning Britain host - who has been married to his university sweetheart since 2004 – shared a candid image of his partner and penned a lengthy message in which he praised her. 

ben posing with annie and kids © Instagram
Ben shares two children with his wife Annie

"So it's Mrs S birthday!! Can’t believe another year has gone by not sure where the time goes!!!" he wrote. "This one bigger than most with Sam and Jack doing A levels and GCSEs. 

"There is no doubt the results they got were down to her, I’d like to think I helped in some way, mostly in the knowledge that they did better than me! Anyway @annieshepharddesign Happy Birthday!!! [heart emoji]." 

Celebrity friends and fans alike flocked to the comments section, with Charlotte Hawkins writing: "Happy Birthday Annie [party and heart emoji]." Sean Fletcher added: "Happy Birthday Annie! I hope you’ve had a lovely day. Xx."

One fan remarked: "Happy Birthday Annie , well done to the boys, you are both role models to the boys, enjoy, looking forward to seeing Ben back on GMB xx." Another said: "Lovely pic posted Ben! You are both incredible role models Lu both lots." [sic] 

Annie, who is an avid gardener, is a successful interior designer who has worked with the likes of House and Garden, Glamour and Elle Decor. The couple, who first crossed paths in their twenties, tied the knot on a private island off the coast of Devon in 2004. 

The loved-up couple are proud parents to two sons: Sam, 18, and Jack, 15. While Ben keeps much of his family life under wraps, the presenter has occasionally shared rare insights into his relationship with Annie

WATCH: Ben Shephard makes candid comments about son Sam's latest milestone

During a chat with close friend Kate Thornton on her podcast, White Wine Question Time, Ben offered a candid glimpse inside the early days of their romance whilst they were students at the University of Birmingham. 

"We met at university - so you knew Annie when I just got into the telly - and I was sort of a mere puppy when it came to the world of broadcasting media," he explained. 

"She has been through all this with me - the highs and the lows of all that experience. And she is still here, somehow is still putting up with me which to this day, I can't quite believe that I am extraordinarily lucky."

Other topics

More Celebrity News

See more