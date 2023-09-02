BBC Breakfast's Naga Munchetty receives outpouring of support as she addresses criticism

Naga Munchetty has hit back back after one BBC Breakfast viewer made a particularly scathing remark on X, formerly known as Twitter. Following Saturday's show, which saw the journalist delivering the news in a black silk dress, one viewer tweeted: "@BBCBreakfast What is @TVNaga01 wearing?? Looks like she's come straight to work from a night out at a sleazy single's nightclub…"

Directly addressing the X user, Naga promptly responded with humour, writing: "Sssssh... don't tell anyone. (btw - it's called a dress)." The X user has since deleted the original tweet.

Sparking a reaction from her followers, many quickly supported Naga. "I've been watching BBC Breakfast for the last 30 minutes, and didn't notice what either presenter was wearing. I was too busy listening to what they were saying," replied one.

"What is it with people that they have to criticise what people wear? Are they that insecure about how they dress they have to berate others? Naga you got some great taste in clothes, wish I was as stylish," added another.

© BBC Fans showed their support for Naga

Meanwhile, a third penned: "Best journalist in the morning by interviewing with an emphasis on transparency and keeping the public informed! Well presented in every way - male presenters never seem to have comments on their dress? Umm…"

"I love all your outfits. The most stylish presenter on TV and the most articulate #hatersgonnahate" tweeted a fourth.

© BBC In January, Naga revealed that she receives more criticism over her outfits than her co-star Charlie Stayt

It's not the first time that Naga has received criticism for her outfits on BBC Breakfast, but whenever she does, she handles it like a pro. Back in January, the 48-year-old spoke candidly about the critical comments she receives, revealing that she's been dealt far more than her co-host Charlie Stayt.

Speaking to the Radio Times, Naga said: "I get more comments than Charlie but I think also that is because men just wear suits, so there isn't really too much to object to. Whereas I don't wear suits and buy my own clothes. So inevitably people think they can comment on what I wear."

© BBC Naga has addressed the criticism she receives in numerous interviews

She also spoke about dealing with criticism in a 2016 interview with the Daily Mirror. "I'm on telly, I'm in your home, so if you want to criticise me, fine - but I'm not there to be abused," she said.

"You don't abuse someone while they're doing their job and you don't make racist, sexist or bigoted comments. If someone says, 'She did a bad job of that interview, I've come away and not understood anything', I would go back and re-examine that interview. Racist and sexist stuff, I just think, 'You're an idiot.'"