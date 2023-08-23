Naga Munchetty looked sensational in a new photo as she was named one of twenty-five remarkable women in the public eye who are being honoured for defining and redefining Britain.

The BBC Breakfast presenter, who appears on the morning programme three days a week alongside co-star Charlie Stayt, donned a glamorous look in the photograph which was shared online and on social media by British Vogue as part of their annual list of inspiring women.

The post, shared by the publication, lists Naga among the other famous faces who feature on the list including the singer, Raye, Her Majesty Queen Camilla and broadcaster Carol Vorderman, as they are recognised for representing the country in 2023 across the realms of culture, politics, fashion and more.

Naga was clearly thrilled to be named by the powerhouse title, as she reposted the image of herself to her Instagram Stories. In the professional photo, the broadcaster was wearing a chic one-shouldered black gown paired with some heels. Naga was standing with her arms folded in front of a window in an all-white room, striking an affective monochrome contrast with her black dress.

Naga, 48, is no doubt being recognised for her brilliant work as a journalist. She's become a recognisable face thanks to her many years as a BBC broadcaster. The presenter joined in 2014 and has brought viewers the biggest stories and headline news ever since. Away from her work on the BBC, Naga previously worked for Reuters, Channel 4 and the Observer.

It's clear she and her Breakfast co-star Charlie Stayt get along well but the pair did face a tense moment last week while on air. After weathercaster Carol Kirkwood delivered her daily report, Charlie made a comment that prompted Naga to call him out, saying: "You wouldn't say that to my face!"

© BBC Charlie Stayt and Naga Munchetty on BBC Breakfast

Despite some tension on the show and previous rumours of friction, Naga and Charlie have a special on-screen relationship, which Naga confirmed in a tweet from 2020.

To the delight of fans, Naga responded to a post from House of Games host Richard Osman that read: "Like all great TV couples, I think Charlie and Naga have a special form of telepathy. The sort of telepathy where you whisper answers to each other." Confirming his theory, Naga quickly responded, "YES," alongside three laughing face emojis.

© James Stack Naga Munchetty joined Breakfast in 2014

More recently, Naga has been working on another project away from Breakfast. Taking to Twitter, now known as X, she told her followers that she has been working on an investigative programme into allegations at Westminster.

"For the last eight months I've been working on an investigation into allegations at Westminster, hearing from parliamentary staffers who say they have been sexually harassed or bullied," she wrote on Monday. "Please watch Westminster's Toxic Culture, 8pm @BBCOne."