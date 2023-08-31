BBC Breakfast star Naga Munchetty sparks reaction with daring sheer blouse on show

Naga Munchetty regularly wows viewers with her fabulous fashion ensembles on BBC Breakfast – and Thursday's programme was no different.

The star looked incredible in a sheer leopard print blouse, which revealed her bra underneath. She paired the shirt with a pair black leather trousers.

© BBC Charlie Stayt and Naga Munchetty hosted BBC Breakfast on Thursday

Taking to Twitter, now X, to praise Naga's outfit, one person wrote: "You look amazing today Naga! Enjoy your Thursday," while another added: "Love the outfit this morning Naga."

A third viewer tweeted: "So beautiful Naga! You look incredible this morning and have literally made my day already," while another commented: "Absolutely love the blouse you're wearing today Naga."

Naga, 48, fronted the show alongside her co-host Charlie Stayt. The pair usually present the current affairs programme from Thursday to Saturday each week.

© BBC Naga looked incredible in a sheer green blouse

The journalist's latest appearance on the show comes shortly after she was named one of 25 remarkable women in the public eye honoured by Vogue for defining and redefining Britain in 2023.

Taking to Instagram to mark the special honour, Naga shared a snap from her photoshoot, which showed the star looking as glamorous as ever in a long black gown. "Delighted to be part of this - what an honour! Thank you, @britishvogue x," she wrote.

Fans were quick to congratulate the star and praise her stunning look in the comments section, with one person writing: "So deserved!!! You look phenomenal," while another added: "Congratulations Naga. Well deserved to be part of this."

A third person commented: "Amazing, you always look beautiful and I love watching you on the television."

SEE: Naga Munchetty's eclectic Hertfordshire home has the boldest interiors

MORE: Nina Warhurst sparks reaction with new baby Nancy update - and fans can't get enough

Naga has been a popular presenter on BBC Breakfast since joining the programme as a main host back in 2014.

© BBC Naga joined the BBC Breakfast line-up in 2014

When she's not busy waking up the nation with the latest news headlines, Naga can be heard on the airwaves during her mid-morning show on BBC Radio 5 Live, which she presents from 11am until 1pm on Monday to Wednesday each week.

Naga used her radio show to raise awareness for the painful womb condition adenomyosis.

WATCH: Naga Munchetty opens up about adenomyosis diagnosis

She opened up about her diagnosis in May, telling her listeners: "Right now as I sit here talking to you: I am in pain. Constant, nagging pain. In my uterus. Around my pelvis. Sometimes it runs down my thighs. And I’ll have some level of pain for the entire show and for the rest of the day until I go to sleep."

In an interview with The Times, she revealed how the condition impacts her working life, explaining how difficult it can be to concentrate whilst hosting BBC Breakfast.

© Instagram Naga revealed her diagnosis on her BBC Radio 5 Live show

"I've been in pain on the BBC Breakfast sofa and doing my radio show where I've not been 'in the room,'" she said, adding that she "loads herself up on painkillers," taking four to six paracetamol and a couple of ibuprofen over the course of a day.