BBC Breakfast star Naga Munchetty calls out Charlie Stayt in tense moment

BBC Breakfast took an awkward turn on Thursday following a tense moment between Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt. After weathercaster, Carol Kirkwood delivered her daily report, Charlie made a comment which prompted Naga to call him out. Click the video below to see what unfolded…

WATCH: Naga Munchetty calls out Charlie Stayt in tense moment

While the pair continued to present Thursday's show as normal, the exchange was noted by viewers. In the past, there has been speculation about the relationship between Naga and Charlie, with many questioning whether the two are even friends.

BBC Breakfast viewers have often remarked on the on-screen dynamic between the pair, with many praising their banter and others commenting on their "spikey relationship".

© BBC Viewers have often noted a "spikey relationship" between Naga and Charlie

The presenters began hosting the breakfast programme together in 2014 when Naga became a main fixture on the show, but over the years fans have seen some awkward moments between the two.

In March, Naga and Charlie seemed to clash after another segment with Carol Kirkwood. During a chat with the weather presenter, who was filming at The Butterfly House at Blenheim Palace, Charlie asked her to summon the butterflies with a call.

"Here, butterflies! Come over here," she said, prompting Naga to say: "Carol, you can say no!"

Charlie then added: "It didn't work did it?" while Naga agreed: "You're not very popular with the butterflies."

WATCH: BBC Breakfast fans notice 'drama' between Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt in awkward live TV moment

"Gee, thanks Naga," Carol joked, prompting the journalist to thank her colleague for the weather update. "It's been really fascinating, actually," said Naga. "We've learnt a lot this morning."

When the cameras panned back to the studio, Charlie couldn't help commenting on the segment, saying: "Nothing awkward about that, was there?" Naga looked a little unimpressed but carried on with the show.

Despite some tension on the show and previous rumours of friction, Naga and Charlie have a special on-screen relationship, which Naga confirmed in a tweet from 2020. To the delight of fans, Naga responded to a post from House of Games host Richard Osman that read: "Like all great TV couples, I think Charlie and Naga have a special form of telepathy. The sort of telepathy where you whisper answers to each other."

© BBC Despite rumours of friction, Naga and charlie have been spotted enjoying drinks after work

Confirming his theory, Naga quickly responded, "YES," alongside three laughing face emojis.

Despite the opinion of some viewers, the hosts clearly enjoy a friendship outside of work and in May, were even pictured enjoying a pint together outside a pub in Manchester. The BBC has also denied reports of friction, and previously told Mail Online that there was "no credibility" in these rumours.