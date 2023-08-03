BBC Breakfast star Naga Munchetty warned her co-star Mike Bushell to be careful as he managed to avoid bumping into a group of cyclists during Thursday's programme.

The sports presenter was reporting from George Square in Glasgow, where the UCI Cycling World Championships was taking place. Just before giving his report via video link, Naga noticed that a cyclist was approaching Mike, who was standing on the edge of the cycling path and had his back turned to the competitors.

WATCH: BBC Breakfast's Naga Munchetty warns 'be careful' as co-star narrowly avoids on-screen blunder

Introducing the segment following Carol Kirkwood's weather report, co-host Charlie Stayt said: "They will be watching the weather forecast very closely in Glasgow right now because there is an enormous cycling event taking place. Around 2,700 riders competing for more than 200 gold medals."

As Mike flashed up on the screen, Naga realised that the reporter was standing rather close to the cycling path and warned: "There's Mike. Careful, Mike! Careful! Look behind you, look behind you, Mike!"

© BBC Naga Munchetty warned Mike Bushell as cyclists approached him

Thankfully, the bike turned around the corner and didn't clash into Mike, who stepped back in surprise. "Oop," he said before chuckling. "It just makes me want to get on one!"

The near-blunder comes as Charlie Stayt made his return to the programme after being absent for a few shows.

The journalist took his place on the red sofa alongside Naga, whom he hosts with from Thursday to Saturday each week, with Jon Kay and Sally Nugent taking the reins from Monday to Wednesday.

© BBC Charlie Stayt and Naga Munchetty fronted the show on Thursday

Carol Kirkwood is also a familiar face on the show and regularly shares weather updates, while Nina Warhurst is the show's business presenter.

Nina has been missing for the past few weeks, however, as she is currently away on maternity leave having welcomed her third child with her husband, Ted.

© BBC Breakfast Nina welcomed her third child with husband Ted

The happy news was announced on BBC Breakfast on 3 July and since then, Nina has kept her Instagram followers up to date with her postpartum journey.

Sharing a series of snaps that showed the star enjoying some quality time with her newborn, Nance, Nina opened up about the "tough" recovery.

MORE: 5 BBC Breakfast presenters who left: Where are they now?

MORE: BBC Breakfast introduces new presenter to show – viewers have same reaction

"A tougher delivery and a longer recovery… maybe it's being older… but also I'd somehow forgotten," she explained.

© Instagram Nina spoke candidly about her pregnancy journey in a post on Instagram

She went on to detail some of the symptoms she's been experiencing, including "swollen scars, bleeding breasts, mastitis fever, hormonal crashes, clots, constipation, codeine withdrawal and exhaustion".

Thankfully, it seems the star is well on the road to recovery as she added: "We are on the right track - for now - and enjoying life in the slow lane… usually with Australian MAFs & Italian red drinks… what a combo."

© Nina Warhurst Nance's arrival was announced on BBC Breakfast in July

Ending the post with a sweet message for her daughter, Nina wrote: "Women and their bodies (parents or not) are complex and resilient that it fills me with immense pride. I can’t wait to tell you all about it my sweet girl."

Nina is already a doting mum to two boys: Digby, who was born in 2016, and Michael, who arrived two years later in 2018.