Virgin River star Alexandra Breckenridge 'trying really hard to stay busy' amid season six disappointment

Alexandra Breckenridge is currently on hiatus from Virgin River, but she's been keeping herself occupied in the meantime. Taking to her Instagram stories on Friday, the actress thanked fans for all their "cooking video love" over the past few days, explaining that she's "trying really hard to stay busy and creative" amid the ongoing writers' and actors' strikes.

© Instagram Alexandra explained that she's trying to keep "busy and creative" with her cooking videos while Virgin River is delayed

It's not the first time that Alexandra has addressed the delays to season six. Earlier this month, the TV star explained how strange it is to be at her home in Atlanta, Georgia, considering that she'd usually be on set in Vancouver by now. Click the video below to see what she had to say…

While series six remains on hold, fans are gearing up for the premiere of season five, which is set to land on Netflix on September 5. As a result of the SAG-AFTRA strikes, neither Alexandra nor her castmates have been able to promote the new episodes, however.

"I feel like I've been cooking since I got back from dropping off my daughter at school. I'm trying to do something fun and creative with my time because SAG is on strike and I can't go back to work and I can't even talk about work," Alexandra explained to her followers on Wednesday.

"So, if all y'all are trying to send me messages asking about work-related things, I can't answer you and I'm really sorry about that."

The 41-year-old continued: "I can't post anything, I can't promote anything. It's very weird. I'm not usually somebody who likes doing a lot of promotion or interviews just because it can be rather daunting and stressful. So I'm trying to do cooking because that's what I love to do and share with you when I'm at home strike or no strike."

While the strikes rage on, fans have been treated to the trailer, some first-look photos, and hints about the plot recently.

The official synopsis reveals: "Season Five of Virgin River features surprising new relationships, a shocking break-up, a difficult court trial, a heartbreaking goodbye, and a wildfire that threatens the town, bringing some people of Virgin River together while tearing others apart. Issues of motherhood push Mel to make a big decision about her future at the clinic while her pregnancy unexpectedly sparks an emotional connection to her past.

Jack and Mel in Virgin River season five

"To further prove himself to Mel, Jack squares off with some long-overdue confrontations—with his own demons, and of course, Charmaine. And as Doc and Hope's respective impairments throw their identities into question, the doctor and the mayor must find solace in their community, in their young new family, and in each other."

Alexandra has teased what's to come

Speaking to Tudum last year, executive producer and writer Erin Cardillo, also teased what's to come. "What you can expect from Season 5 is a lot of answers to the questions you have been waiting for," he said.

Meanwhile, in August 2022, Alexandra followed suit, opening up about the fifth instalment. "I think this season has started out well, and we're getting into a few episodes soon that are pretty heavy," she told New Beauty.

© Netflix Preacher and Paige in season five

"They're really intense and I think that they're some of the best episodes we've ever done. "I never say that either! I think that there's a high sense of drama that starts to come up this season that it's going to leave people on the edge of their seats. At least, I hope."