Sally Nugent shares sun-soaked beach selfie after BBC Breakfast absence

BBC Breakfast star Sally Nugent has been enjoying a well-deserved holiday in San Sebastián, Spain over the last few days and upon her return home shared a series of idyllic snaps.

Taking to Instagram, the 52-year-old shared a carousel of photos, including one of the star looking as glamorous as ever in a sun-soaked selfie on the beach. The photo showed the journalist wearing a white robe and black shades whilst her hair fell in waves over her shoulders.

Other pictures from the post included the sun setting on a stunning beach backdrop and a delicious-looking plate of prawns.

Sally, who was missing from BBC Breakfast on Wednesday morning, revealed that she'd be back on the iconic red sofa on Monday. "There are no prawns left in San Sebastián," she penned in the caption. "I think we have eaten them all. Back on the @bbcbreakfast sofa tomorrow from 6. Join us if you can x."

Reacting to Sally's selfie in the comments section, fans praised the star. One person wrote: "Stunning as always," while another simply added: "Beautiful."

© Sally Nugent/Instagram Sally shared a stunning beach selfie from her holiday to Spain

A third person commented: "Glad you had a short break to recharge your batteries."

While Sally usually hosts BBC Breakfast alongside Jon Kay from Monday to Wednesday, she was away from the programme on Wednesday and replaced by Victoria Valentine, who will soon be temporarily leaving the BBC to go back to university.

Sally, who became a main presenter on BBC Breakfast in 2021, clearly enjoys jetting off to sunnier climes during her time off from work and even celebrated her birthday with a trip abroad with her friends back in August.

© Sally Nugent/Instagram Sally celebrated her birthday with a trip abroad with friends

Sharing a photo from her birthday celebrations that showed the journalist enjoying a glass of bubbles while surrounded by pals, Sally wrote: "When you say you want a low-key birthday. And everyone knows you don't really mean it. Thank you to lovely friends here and at home for making it so special xxxx."

Sally isn't the only presenter who has been away from the show in recent weeks. Business presenter Nina Warhurst signed off on maternity leave at the end of June before welcoming her third child, a daughter named Nancy, soon after.

© Instagram Nina and her husband Ted welcomed Nancy in July

Nina shares her baby girl, and her two sons, with her husband Ted. The couple wed in 2014 before going on to welcome their first son, Digby, in 2016, and their second child, Michael, in 2018.

Nancy's arrival was revealed on BBC Breakfast back in July. Watch Sally and Jon make the happy announcement in the video below.

Sally Nugent's TV career

Sally has worked for the BBC for the majority of her career, landing her first media gig at BBC Radio Merseyside.

She went on to become a sports reporter for BBC North West Tonight and then for BBC News in 2003.

© Ross MacDonald - SNS Group Sally Nugent has been a journalist for over 25 years

The journalist has covered various major sporting events for the BBC, including the 2002 Commonwealth Games, two FIFA World Cups in Germany and South Africa, and Emma Raducanu's historic victory in the US Open tennis championship in 2021.

Sally has been part of the BBC Breakfast team for over a decade, first appearing on the programme in November 2011. She became a main presenter in 2021, replacing Louise Minchin upon her departure.