Savannah Guthrie and co-hosts face big Today Show change immediately after return

Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and more of the anchors have finally returned to NBC's Today Show after taking intermittent breaks during the summer.

The two lead hosts were off for the past couple weeks and were subbed by Craig Melvin, Sheinelle Jones, Tom Llamas, Jacob Soboroff, and more.

However, just two days into their return, they're already prepping for a new start to the Today Show, and you can catch a glimpse of it below…

With the start of the new school and meteorological season comes the new season of Today as well, with the show entering its whopping 72nd season with Savannah and Hoda's return on September 5.

The concept of "seasons" is typically fuzzy for the long-running morning news show, given it consistently airs every single day of the week, but the start of Fall usually signals a new beginning each year.

The show first debuted on the air on January 14, 1952 and has been around for more than seven decades, breaking some of the biggest news stories worldwide and nationwide.

Its current iteration features Savannah and Hoda alongside third co-host Craig, Al Roker on the weather, and Carson Daly as the pop culture correspondent. Sheinelle and Dylan Dreyer host the show's Third Hour, while Jenna Bush Hager joins Hoda for the Fourth Hour.

It's a fresh beginning for the show also with the return to work for many of its cast and crew members as summer break comes to a close and Today kids return to school.

Fans reacted to the promo for the new season of the show with adoring comments like: "We missed you. Glad you are back," and: "I think Carson should write a song about you all for the today show. You're all super!!!"

© Getty Images The cast of the Today Show is back for a new season!

A third added: "Such a great, feel good promo I love it," and a fourth gushed: "Love the Today Show family."

Savannah, 51, marked the end of her own relaxing summer break with a compilation of photos capturing some sun-soaked memories with her colleague and close friend Jenna.

"No filter, just fun and friends and a fantastic goodbye to summer," she captioned their snaps, featuring the families posing together, plus their trip to the US Open on opening night.

© Instagram Savannah took the summer off to spend with friends and family

Other photos Savannah shared saw her kids, Vale and Charley, enjoy a summer of their own by the pool, with a variety of different eats, and some R&R before school. "Goodbye sweet summer! Hello autumn, here we come!"

Hoda, meanwhile, had her own mini vacation with her two daughters, Haley and Hope, sharing breathtaking photos of the water near their home for the holidays on the night of the rare blue moon over Labor Day weekend.

© Instagram Hoda took time off as well to relax with her two daughters

She wrote alongside a photo of one: "We took this picture of the moon last night..our last hurrah of summer! We are ready for you September – see you in the morning," before affirming that not only was she ready to get back to business, but so were her daughters, as evidenced by their brand new hairdos.

