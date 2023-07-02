Kelly Ripa's husband Mark Consuelos and son Michael deal with emotional end of an era during family vacation

The Live with Kelly and Mark hosts are enjoying the Grecian sun

It's been a relaxing weekend for Kelly Ripa and her family members, and probably will continue to be for the long weekend, as the group spend some time together in Greece.

The vacation comes after what could be seen as an end of an era for Kelly's husband and Live co-anchor Mark Consuelos, though.

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Love Story

This past week marked a comeback for the actor, 52, as he made his long-awaited return to the CW show Riverdale with a guest appearance as the antagonist Hiram Lodge.

Ever since the show moved back through the years for a new timeline in their seventh season, Mark has been absent from the main cast.

© Getty Images Mark has been part of the "Riverdale" cast since season two

This return, which came in the June 28 episode titled 'Chapter One Thirty: The Crucible,' likely marks Hiram and therefore Mark's final turn as the small town's undercover crime lord.

He even makes a nod to his off-screen wife Kelly in the episode, admitting to his daughter Veronica (played by Camila Mendes) that he had cheated on his wife with a blonde woman named Kelly.

MORE: Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola set to make headlines again as she teases big announcement

Kelly and Mark's son Michael, 26, who is a budding actor and writer, has also made frequent appearances on the show, playing a younger version of Hiram.

© Getty Images The CW series is ending after a seven season run

The show recently wrapped filming in Vancouver for its seventh and final season, with the series finale set to air on August 23. There's no word yet on whether Mark will return for the finale, however.

Meanwhile, the Live with Kelly and Mark co-hosts have been enjoying some downtime in the Greek sun, on vacation with their daughter Lola, 22.

MORE: Kelly Ripa makes shocking confession about 27-year marriage with Mark Consuelos

Kelly, 52, shared a video capturing some of the memories they'd made on their trip, their first with Lola since her graduation from New York University in May and likely a belated birthday trip (she celebrated her 22nd birthday on June 16).

© CW The actor made an appearance in the June 28 episode

Their sons, Michael and 20-year-old Joaquin, are keeping busy as well, with Joaquin soon entering into his third year as a student at the University of Michigan, while Michael is working on independent projects in New York, including as a production member on the upcoming Real Housewives of New York.

Close family friend David Muir, who was enjoying his own time in the waters of Greece recently, adoringly commented on their holiday compilation: "Greek god and goddesses."

MORE: Kelly Ripa's son Joaquin has huge influence over famous parents in latest video

Lola wrote: "The best travel buddies…and roommates!!" and Maria Menounos simply added: "Greece is the best!"

A fan also wrote: "Beautiful fam in the most beautiful country in the world!" while another commented: "Looks beautiful! Enjoy your time with family," and a third referenced their All My Children characters and said: "Haley and Mateo never looked more beautiful!!!"