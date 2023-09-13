BBC Breakfast presenter announces major life change after giving birth

BBC Breakfast presenter Emma Vardy has confirmed she won't be returning to the red sofa, instead, she is preparing to leave for a "big adventure" in the US.

Earlier this summer, the journalist, who is BBC's Ireland Correspondent, had stepped in for Nina Warhurst who is currently away on maternity leave. Emma, meanwhile, went on to welcome her first child last month.

"We've certainly had our hands (& hearts) full lately, now there's a big adventure ahead for my wee family," she wrote. "After an incredible 5 years in Northern Ireland, Jago Fionn @mr_plusone & I are off to actual Hollywood!"

Confirming her new role with the BBC, Emma added: "Not for my acting skills but to become the BBC’s LA Correspondent…reporting on everything from the red carpet awards to the presidential election & catching a few waves.

"I've absolutely loved my time in Northern Ireland & it will always have a very special place in my heart. Will treasure our final weeks before we say goodbye NI [heart emoji]."

Eamonn Holmes was among the first to comment, writing: "Wow! Well deserved. Big Gig x." One fan said: "Congratulations Emma. One of the best reporters we have had here in N.I. Best of luck to you all." Another post read: "Wow Emma, that's incredible & huge congratulations to you! But will really miss you reporting from NI! Wishing you all the very best of luck over there."

It's been two weeks since the reporter announced she’s given birth to a baby boy, whom she has named Jago Fionn.

"Presenting my best breaking news ever," she captioned the post. "Baby boy Jago Fionn is here." She added: “At just a few hours old, playing a little camera shy. Huge thanks to the dedicated & talented midwives & doctors at Belfast's Royal Victoria Hospital, for looking after us so well. Smitten & so in love."

This is Emma's first child with husband Aaron Adams, to whom she tied the knot to in March 2022. Back in May, the journalist shared her baby news with fans.

"Well it's definitely getting a bit harder to balance…extra cargo hitching a ride," she captioned the cute picture, showcasing her bump in a swimsuit with a surfboard in her hands.

"Still managing to catch a few waves though. Beautiful weekend in Co Sligo and a very exciting summer ahead!"