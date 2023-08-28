BBC Breakfast’s Emma Vardy reveals she’s given birth – and shares unusual baby name

The BBC presenter shared the sweetest snap of her newborn on Monday morning

BBC Breakfast presenter Emma Vardy has announced she’s given birth to a baby boy – and revealed his unusual name in a sweet snap.

The 42-year-old, who is the Ireland Correspondent for BBC News, shared her exciting news on Instagram, posting a beautiful picture of the new arrival on Monday morning.

“Presenting my best breaking news ever,” she captioned the post. “Baby boy Jago Fionn is here.”

She went on to write: “At just a few hours old, playing a little camera shy. Huge thanks to the dedicated & talented midwives & doctors at Belfast’s Royal Victoria Hospital, for looking after us so well. Smitten & so in love.”

Emma, who made her debut on BBC News last month, standing in for Nina Warhurst, who is also currently away on maternity leave and enjoying the summer with her newborn, Nancy, born in July.

Reporter Emma announced her pregnancy to fans on social media in May, posting a photo of her baby bump with the sunset as a backdrop.

“Well it’s definitely getting a bit harder to balance…extra cargo hitching a ride,” she captioned the cute picture, showcasing her bump in a swimsuit with a surfboard in her hands.

“Still managing to catch a few waves though. Beautiful weekend in Co Sligo and a very exciting summer ahead!”

Emma followed up her pregnancy announcement with a series of snaps showing herself and her husband Aaron Adams, who she married in May 2022, enjoying the warmer weather.

“Made sure we got a few summer surf trips in before 2 becomes 3,” she wrote.

And last month, she celebrated her baby joy with a glamorous baby shower, with the journalist looking super stylish in a white-shouldered gown and cute flower crown.

