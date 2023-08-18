BBC Breakfast presenter inundated with messages as she temporarily bids farewell to show

BBC Breakfast presenter Emma Vardy was flooded with messages after she bid a temporary farewell to the show.

The 42-year-old took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share a picture of herself on her last day before heading off on maternity leave.

"Well that's me off on mat leave!! Resigned to an eternity of housewife chores & dirty laundry. Career girl out," she said. "(And if u believe that you'll believe anything [wink emoji]). Celebrated the start of this new chapter with cocktails at this perfectly disguised speakeasy!! #TheWashhouse."

Followers rushed to post comments to wish her luck, with one writing: "Good luck & take care for your new life journey ahead." Another said: "All the best to you and your (new) family!" A third post read: "Good luck, it was nice having you on BBC breakfast."

A fourth person stated: "Wishing you lots of happiness and nappiness. You’ll be missed (while you’re away)." Another said: "All the best Emma … come back soon, you’re one of the best journalists on the Beeb."

© BBC Emma Vardy made her BBC Breakfast debut last month

Emma, who is the Ireland Correspondent for BBC News, made her debut on the show last month, standing in for Nina Warhurst, who is currently away on maternity leave.

Ahead of her appearance on the programme, Emma took to social media to share a selfie from the BBC Breakfast studio, which showed host Jon Kay waving from the iconic red sofa.

WATCH: BBC Breakfast host Nina Warhurst welcomes third baby

She wrote in the caption: "Good morning from Manchester!! Granted a rare release from Northern Ireland to bring you some business news on @BBCBreakfast. @jonkay01 waving from this side of the Irish Sea border. Back soon…"

Jon was quick to welcome the new presenter and responded to the tweet with the message: "Welcome to the #BBCBreakfast gang @EmmaVardyTV."

This is set to be Emma's first child with husband Aaron Adams, to whom she tied the knot to in March 2022. Back in May, the journalist shared her baby news with fans.

"Well it's definitely getting a bit harder to balance….extra cargo hitching a ride!!" she wrote alongside a snap of her holding up a surfboard while showing her baby bump. "Still managing to catch a few waves though. Beautiful weekend in Co Sligo, and a very exciting summer ahead!! #paddlingfortwo #babyonboard."