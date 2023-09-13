Drew Barrymore faces disappointing news after backlash for breaking strike

Drew Barrymore has received some disappointing news. Following her controversial decision to resume production on The Drew Barrymore Show in spite of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes, the actress has been removed as the host of the National Book Awards.

© Getty Drew Barrymore's offer to host the National Book Awards has been rescinded

"In light of the announcement that The Drew Barrymore Show will resume production, the National Book Foundation has rescinded Ms. Barrymore's invitation to host the 74th National Book Awards Ceremony," the group confirmed on Tuesday.

"Our commitment is to ensure that the focus of the Awards remains on celebrating writers and books, and we are grateful to Ms. Barrymore and her team for their understanding in this situation."

© Drew Barrymore Show The decision follows Drew's controversial announcement that The Drew Barrymore show has resumed production

The decision comes just one day after Drew revealed that her talk show would resume filming.

Sharing the news on Instagram, she began: "I made a choice to walk away from the MTV, film and television awards because I was the host and it had a direct conflict with what the strike was dealing with which was studios, streamers, film, and television. It was also in the first week of the strike and so I did what I thought was the appropriate thing at the time to stand in solidarity with the writers. And to be clear, our talk show actually wrapped on April 20th so we never had to shut down the show.

"However, I am also making the choice to come back for the first time in this strike for our show, that may have my name on it but this is bigger than just me. I own this choice. We are in compliance with not discussing or promoting film and television that is struck of any kind. We launched live in a global pandemic."

Fans have been pleading with Drew to change her decision

Drew continued: "Our show was built for sensitive times and has only functioned through what the real world is going through in real time. I want to be there to provide what writers do so well, which is a way to bring us together or help us make sense of the human experience. I hope for a resolve for everyone as soon as possible. We have navigated difficult times since we first came on air. And so I take a step forward to start season 4 once again with an astute humility."

Following the announcement, which was published on Monday, fans and fellow actors have been taking to the comments, with many pleading with Drew to rescind her decision. "Don't do this Drew. Please. You're hurting so many other humans," replied one.

"Please listen to the feedback and make the better and right decision to stand with those fighting for a living wage @drewbarrymore," added another.

Meanwhile, a third penned: "Drew, I love you but please reconsider. This is not the right thing to do, no matter how you've tried to justify it. You are a powerful voice and the writers & actors on strike need your support."

© Getty WGA members have been picketing outside The Drew Barrymore Show

Additionally, members of the Writer's Guild of America have been picketing outside CBS Studios in New York, aka the home of The Drew Barrymore Show. Drew is yet to comment on the recent backlash.