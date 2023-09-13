Today Show hosts told to put their health first as program announces upcoming switch to show

The Today Show returned with a twist on Wednesday. Deviating from its usual programming, hosts Al Roker, Savannah Guthrie, Craig Melvin and Sheinelle Jones put their health first as they got their flu shots live on air.

Joined by Dr. Tara Narula, a cardiologist at Lenox Hill Hospital at Northwell Health, the Today Show anchors rolled up their sleeves as they learned about the importance of getting vaccinated. Click the video below to see how they got on….

In a hilarious moment, Craig, who hadn't realised he was getting his shot live, asked "Wait, are we doing this now?" which naturally had Al, Savannah and Sheinelle laughing. Savannah also joked that Craig would be getting the "sexiest" shot after learning that he's been nominated for People's Sexiest Morning Show Host. She also used the moment to encourage viewers to vote for her blushing co-star.

In a relatable moment, Sheinelle admitted that while she was happy to receive the flu shot, needles can make her nervous, but of course, she handled it like a pro. After receiving their shots, the hosts were then treated to a lollipop each – doctor's orders!

It's not the first time that the Today Show has used its platform to shine a light on important health issues.

© Getty Dylan Dreyer got her coronavirus jab live on air in April 2021

Back in April 2021, Dylan Dreyer received her first coronavirus jab live on air. She was joined by her co-stars Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager for the momentous occasion.

"Am I the only one feeling something? It stings," Dylan admitted as she received her jab. "Nothing against you, but I felt it in my arm," she told her pharmacist, before adding: "But I'm very thankful."

Savannah, meanwhile, wrote on social media shortly after: "What a day, what a privilege — so grateful to receive the vaccine! Hoping this helps spread awareness and encourages others to do the same, so we can get back to life as we love it!"

Meteorologist Dylan was equally thrilled to have received the life-saving vaccine and took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and a Walgreens pharmacist following the injection.

"1 down 1 to go!!" she wrote alongside the image, which received over 28,000 likes.

Today Show favourite Hoda Kotb has also been vocal about health issues, both on the program and on her social media accounts.

In 2021, the mom-of-two went to the doctor for a very special appointment, and she documented it on Instagram. Sharing a selfie of herself with her nurse, Lisa, who had given the star her second dose of the coronavirus jab, Hoda penned: "How lucky am I... to get Lisa twice!!! Thx for gentle touch. Thank you Letsssss gooooo!"