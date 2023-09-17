BBC Breakfast viewers react after 'surprise' shakeup to presenting schedule

BBC Breakfast looked a little different on Sunday morning when it aired in its usual slot thanks to a shakeup in the presenting panel.

The current affairs programme, which airs daily from 6 am, normally features Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt on a Sunday, however, Sarah Campbell and Roger Johnson were the broadcasters for the end of the week show instead.

Taking to social media site, X, formerly known as Twitter, Sarah, who has appeared on Breakfast frequently and is an esteem journalist and broadcaster, shared a selfie alongside her colleague, writing: "Morning - @RogerJ_01 and me on the sofa. Feel free to join us – on BBC1 until 7.30 then – on BBC2 til 9. @BBCBreakfast."

Many were thrilled by the "surprise" of seeing Sarah and Roger on their screens as they reported the news from the red sofa. "Amazing job again this morning Sarah, beautiful and talented, you and Rog should be a permanent fixture, have a lovely day," wrote one viewer on X.

Another said: "Glad to see you back again," as a third wrote: "Late night out & just catching up watching iPlayer (!) - great team line up!" A fourth, meanwhile, wrote: "Good morning Sarah nice surprise to see you this morning looking beautiful as always."

The morning news show has made frequent changes to its panel recently. Naga Munchetty was noticeably absent last week while enjoying a few days off for a golfing holiday.

© BBC Charlie Stayt and Naga Munchetty on BBC Breakfast

Keeping her followers in the loop on Instagram, she shared a number of images from her trip to Scotland. The broadcaster wrote in the caption: "A week in my happy place. Great fun, amazing weather and lots of golf to contend with. Felt fabulous to be somewhere so peaceful and full of laughter with friends."

Naga added: "Even managed to fit in some running along the coast and course (and no, I didn't run on the greens!) Can't wait to be there again."

© BBC BBC Breakfast often changes its presenters

Meanwhile, Naga's hosting co-pilot Charlie Stayt has also had time off recently. As fans tuned into BBC Breakfast on Friday, it was fellow journalist Ben Thompson who sat alongside Naga.

© BBC BBC Breakfast studio

While Charlie's absence is yet to be explained, Naga and Ben were happy to fill in for him, and shared a joke or two in between segments. Having worked for the BBC since 2001, Ben has been a familiar face in the newsroom and regularly appears on Breakfast.