Michael Strahan noticeably absent from GMA as fans ask where he is

Michael Strahan threw GMA viewers off kilter on Monday when he was missing from his usual hosting seat.

The star was absent from the morning show just one week after he had returned following a lengthy break over the summer.

But when fans tuned in, expecting to see Michael delivering their morning update, he was nowhere to be seen.

George Stephanopoulos was flanked by Rebecca Jarvis and Linsey Davis, who were standing in for Michael and Robin Roberts.

The show's Instagram page had people asking where Michael was and there were comments on his personal feed too.

Given that he returned to NFL on Fox as an analyst this weekend, viewers had high hopes he would be firmly back to Good Morning America.

Both Robin and Michael were absent

Fans would be forgiven for speculating that his absence may be down to his big weekend, as he attended Robin's wedding to Amber Laign, along with his other GMA co-stars.

It was a magical and unforgettable affair which took place at the couple's Connecticut home.

© Getty Images Michael just attended Robin Roberts and Amber Laign's wedding

On Monday's show they shared additional footage from their special day and Lara Spencer said there was tears, laughter and plenty of dancing.

While Michael didn't post anything from the wedding, many other guests did and expressed what a fantastic celebration it was for the pair who have been together for 18 years.

It has been an emotional rollercoaster for Michael over the last few weeks as he's prepared for his two youngest children, Isabella and Sophia, leaving home for college.

© Instagram Michael is now an officially an empty-nester with his twins having left home for college

Sophia is now a freshman at Duke University in North Carolina while her twin sister is attending the University of Southern California.

Back in mid-August, Michael proudly shared a heartfelt post on Instagram. It was a momentous day when he accompanied Sophia to college, dropped her off on campus, and posed for a photo with her too.

Robin Roberts and Amber Laign on their wedding day

Michael expressed his pride when he wrote: "Dropped off the youngest of the tribe @sophialstrahan at college! Can't believe how time has flown by, and I'm so proud of her. I know she's going to crush college life!! #DukeDad."

© Getty Images The GMA crew are close

He humorously added: "I know she's a twin, so @isabellastrahan pics coming soon! Lol." Isabella was fortunate enough to squeeze in a trip with their dad to the beautiful Bahamas before her college adventure began.

