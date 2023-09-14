GMA’s Michael Strahan is a proud ‘girl dad’ as he bonds with daughter Isabella

Michael Strahan, co-host of Good Morning America, radiated joy as he visited his daughter Isabella at her college.

The father-daughter duo attended one of the University of Southern California's big games, taking a moment to capture the memories with a cheerful photograph.

On his Instagram, Michael posted the heartfelt snapshot of himself with Isabella, standing proudly in the university stands.

The former NFL player opted for a dark navy ensemble, a matching baseball cap, brown pants, and understated accessories: a light gold chain and a watch.

Isabella, who seemed to be embracing college life, wore a black tube top boasting her school's logo, stylishly paired with blue denim overalls, and left one side unfastened. Her hair was neatly tied in a high ponytail, complementing her natural makeup look. Their smiles, evident of their strong bond, were infectious.

© Instagram Michael Strahan with his daughter Isabella

In his post, Michael lovingly wrote: "Got to spend the weekend with @isabellastrahan and see her all moved into college and check out a game. #GirlDad." This hashtag, "Girl Dad", has become a heartwarming trend on social media, with fathers expressing their pride and joy in raising daughters.

But while Michael's public moments with his daughter are sweetly shared, his romantic relationship with girlfriend Kayla Quick remains notably private.

© TikTok Isabella Strahan showcases her chest tattoo

The two, who have been dating since 2015, display a refreshing departure from the world of celebrity couples, often choosing subtle gym dates and intimate gatherings over the glaring flash of red carpets.

Despite being together for over eight years, Michael and Kayla have mastered the art of keeping their relationship largely away from the public eye.

© Instagram Photo posted by Michael Strahan of his daughter Isabella's graduation from the Covenant of Sacred Heart in NYC. She's going to college at USC.

Their love story began in Port Charlotte, Florida. Kayla, then working as a server, met Michael at a local bar. Since then, the romance blossomed, but they've maintained a conscious choice to keep their relationship moments private and genuine.

On rare occasions, the couple has been spotted in New York City, often after their joint workouts.

In a casual sighting over the summer, Kayla was seen wearing sporty attire, accentuating her athletic physique with a purple sports bra, grey joggers, and colorful Nike sneakers.

She neatly tied her hair into a bun and carried a white bag, phone, and AirPods.

© Instagram Michael and Sophia head to Target for supplies

Michael, always the fashion-forward former athlete, was seen in a relaxed all-grey outfit, complementing it with white and black shoes and a blue bag.

As they walked, the former New York Giant also had AirPods in, suggesting the couple enjoys similar tastes even in their downtime.

In another recent sighting, the couple was dressed in workout gear, heading to their regular gym session. This consistent theme of their public appearances highlights the couple's shared interest in fitness and wellness.