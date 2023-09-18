BBC Breakfast star shares tribute to Naga Munchetty and other co-hosts amid departure

BBC Breakfast star Victoria Valentine has shared a tribute to her co-stars Naga Munchetty, Ben Thompson and weather presenter Tomasz Schafernaker amid her departure from the show.

The 39-year-old, who is taking a break from broadcasting to return to university, took to Twitter, now X, to praise her colleagues, who she referred to as "heroes".

WATCH: BBC Breakfast star apologises to Sally Nugent and Jon Kay after live blunder

"One thing I'll miss is the people," she wrote alongside a video showing Naga and Ben hosting BBC Breakfast whilst Tomasz reported on the weather for BBC News. "These three are just wonderful. And all happen to be on air right now. Brilliant broadcasters, pin sharp journalists & generous, compassionate friends. What a stroke of luck to come to know @TVNaga01 @BenThompsonTV & @Schafernaker."

While filming her co-stars on a monitor in the studio, Victoria said in the video: "Three of my absolute favourite people all broadcasting simultaneously. Elsewhere on the BBC, I've got Tomasz Schafernaker. Legend, fashion hero.

© BBC Victoria praised her co-stars Ben Thompson, Naga Munchetty and Tomasz Schafernaker

"And I've got Naga, who is just a wonder woman, she is such a good soul and a good person and a great friend and I am so lucky to have her in my life."

She went on to praise Ben, saying: "He's great. No one ever has a bad day with Ben Thompson."

Taking to the comments section, Victoria's followers praised the journalist and expressed their sadness over her departure. One person wrote: "Gonna miss you on the screens - please keep the social media coming - it's a joyous thing watching you bring a ray of talented light into the world with your perspective - and thank you for the last decade on our screens."

© Victoria Valentine/X Victoria Valentine is known for hosting BBC News and BBC Breakfast

A second person tweeted: "Naga and co are great to watch, but will miss you at breakfast time, Victoria. I know you'll be a huge success in whatever path you follow, and I've a feeling we'll see you again soon, cos' you're too good not to be on our TV."

Back in August, Victoria announced that she would be taking a step back from her broadcast career at the BBC to pursue a different career.

Taking to her Instagram Stories at the time, the presenter revealed that she would be heading back to university to study psychological sciences.

© Instagram Victoria is leaving the BBC to return to university

"I wanted to let you in on something I've been thinking about and working towards for some time now," she said. "I am taking a little bit of a break from broadcasting and from the BBC in order to explore something new.

"So I - at the grand old age of 39 - going back to university. I am enrolled in a full-time masters course, psychological sciences which I've kind of sold to my parents as a bit of neuroscience with some thinking and feeling stuff attached to it."

© BBC Victoria has been working at the BBC for 15 years

"You can probably understand why that would appeal and be something I'm interested in," she went on to say, adding that she's hoping to gain a doctorate if her studies go well. "Perhaps four years from now you'll be looking at Dr Valentine," she said.