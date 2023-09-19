Virgin River star Alexandra Breckenridge reveals reunion with co-star Martin Henderson amid season six delay – details

Virgin River star Alexandra Breckenridge has revealed that she will be reuniting with her co-star Martin Henderson in October for a live autograph signing.

The actress, who plays Mel Monroe on the popular Netflix drama, will join Martin in Los Angeles for the event, which is hosted by Streamily.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday, the 41-year-old shared the exciting update with her 1.1 million followers. "Good morning everyone," she said, addressing her fans from her Georgia home.

"So, we've been talking about the Streamily live signing happening mid-October. Looks like we're going to be able to make that happen so that Martin and I are in the same room. The same place, not separately, but in the same place," she said, grinning.

Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson play Mel and Jack

Alexandra added that she would be flying out to Los Angeles for the event and encouraged fans to check it out.

The upcoming signing will take place just weeks after season five of Virgin River was released on Netflix.

Part two, which consists of two festive episodes, will arrive on the streaming platform just in time for the holiday season on November 30.

Alexandra and Martin will reunite for a live signing in October

What is Virgin River season five about?

The new episodes see Alexandra and Martin reprise their roles as engaged couple Mel and Jack, who are expecting their first baby together. While Mel is forced to make a difficult decision regarding her future at Doc Mullins' practice, Jack must face some long-overdue confrontations, including with his own demons.

Mel faces tough decisions about her future at the clinic in season five

Elsewhere in the series, the town is struck by a terrifying wildfire, while the residents also face "surprising new relationships, a shocking break-up, a difficult court trial and a heartbreaking goodbye".

Some new faces also come to town, including Lilly Anderson's daughter Ava, played by Libby Olser, and firefighter Kaia (Kandyse McClure). See the list of the new cast members here.

When will Virgin River season six be released?

Netflix has yet to reveal the release date for season six.

Production on the upcoming series is currently on hold due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Filming for season six is currently on hold

Annette O'Toole, who plays Hope McCrea in the show, revealed back in May that filming for season six will take place once the strike has settled, which industry insiders have predicted will take place in the fall.

Ahead of the release of season five, Alexandra explained that she was unable to go back to work or discuss anything "work-related" due to the strike.

Alexandra explained that she couldn't discuss anything 'work-related' due to the strikes

In a video filmed in her kitchen, she said: "I feel like I've been cooking since I got back from dropping off my daughter at school. I'm trying to do something fun and creative with my time because SAG is on strike and I can't go back to work and I can't even talk about work.

"So, if all y'all are trying to send me messages asking about work-related things, I can't answer you and I'm really sorry about that," she told her Instagram followers.