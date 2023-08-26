David Beckham pens heartfelt tribute to Harper in touching holiday photo

The former England footballer is currently abroad with his family…

If there was an award for the most doting dad, David Beckham would most certainly be in the running, and the evidence? His latest holiday candid of his beautiful daughter Harper.

Taking to his Instagram account on Friday, the 48-year-old was feeling sentimental as he shared a candid shot of his only daughter gazing into the distance whilst on their family summer holiday to Italy.

© Instagram David is so besotted with Harper

Harper looked so beautiful in the unposed snap, that was taken at the table of a lavish restaurant. "They grow up so fast @victoriabeckham," David penned alongside a white love heart emoji.

The 11-year-old has recently been seen following in the footsteps of her mother and stepping out looking ultra-stylish at a number of public appearances, so it's no wonder David was feeling emotional about his mini-fashionista.

© Instagram Harper looked is a mini-fashionista

From what fans could see from her summer outfit in the sweet snap, Harper looked equally as stylish and donned a strapless white organza top. She also slicked her newly transformed tresses into a ponytail which she parted in the centre of her head. The youngster also appeared to have caught a golden suntan from her family trip.

Meanwhile, dad David took the opportunity whilst in the sun-soaked location to switch up his image and revealed he had shaved off all of his hair reminiscent of his iconic noughties days - but did his Spice Girl wife Victoria Beckham like the dramatic change?

© Instagram David couldn't wait to show off his new buzz cut

"Summer cut [scissors emoji] @victoriabeckham do u approve? Bit late if not," David wrote alongside a selfie on his Instagram Stories taken during a lavish yacht trip. It's safe to say the fashion mogul more than approved and replied with an emoji of herself with stars in her eyes.

The pair couldn't be more in love if they tried and have the greatest sense of humour. Following the update about his new ultra-short locks, David shared a photo of Victoria having a quick nap in the sunshine, and using her beau's hat to shield her face.

© Instagram Victoria certainly approved of his new do!

"That's my hat," David quipped next to a photo of his adoring wife looking more relaxed than ever. Even with her face covered, Victoria oozed holiday glamour wearing an open silk cream shirt and a glamorous ring on her little finger which was showed off as she held her husband's straw hat over her face.

Her unmistakable brunette tresses were perfectly draped across the pillow she was snoozing on and over her shoulder - giving serious sleeping beauty vibes!

© Instagram Victoria took the opportunity to relax

Following their decadent trip out to sea, the family stopped for a delicious-looking meal comprised of fresh seafood, hearty pasta, and even a creamy tiramisu on a plate adorned with chocolate lettering that read: "Welcome back home,".

Keep scrolling to see more holiday photos from the Beckham clan…

© Instagram David has been documenting their Italian getaway