Strictly's Adam Thomas shares candid post on 'tough day' ahead of first live show

Adam Thomas is gearing up to hit the dancefloor for the first Strictly Come Dancing live show on Saturday evening but he recently shared a candid post about a "tough" day he and his partner faced during the week.

The actor, who is known for his role as Donte Charles on BBC drama Waterloo Road, took to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday after he and his professional partner Luba Mushtuk had a full day of rehearsals and admitted it had been full on.

WATCH: Strictly Come Dancing share first look

Posing outside of the studio, Adam and Luba were sitting on the bench smiling for a selfie as he wrote in the caption: "Love this girl @lubamushtuk tough day in the office… but we keep moving x."

Earlier in the day, Adam was spotted walking into rehearsals wearing a wrist support and he previously opened up about how his arthritis might affect his Strictly journey. Chatting to HELLO! and other reporters at a recent Q&A, the former Emmerdale star said: "I'm very worried about, there's no there's no shadow of a doubt about that.

© Ray Burmiston Adam Thomas for BBC Strictly

"I've just [got to] crack on and hopefully pain isn't too much. It's going to set me back a little bit. There are things I can and cannot do, I've just got to work with it. And I've got an amazing dancer."

In another video, however, Adam was in high spirits as he and Luba rehearsed for the weekend. Addressing the camera directly, he said: "Another day in paradise and another studio today! This is an amazing studio if I do say so myself.

He continued: "We've got Ellie [Leach] and Vito [Coppola] next door training. It's been a good day so far, I actually performed my first dance in front of a little crowd today which was quite nerve-wracking.

"It didn't quite go to plan the first time around because, well Luba wanted me to get a feel of what it would be like on Saturday night with everyone cheering and it's quite off-putting!"

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Adam opened up about his arthritis

Adam added: "But the second time around once I'd got used to the cheering and whooping, I was pretty happy with it and, more importantly, I think Luba was happy with it!"

The actor will no doubt have support from the sidelines on Saturday night from his wife Caroline, who happens to be a dance teacher herself, although Adam did admit that she hadn't shared any tips with the star. "None whatsoever," he told the press, adding: " I wish she had but no, not yet."

© Instagram Adam with his wife Caroline and their two children

He also told fans on social media: "I said this to my wife the other day, the fact that my wife is a dance teacher, and I have never learnt how to dance just baffles me, but then she said to me that I haven't taught her how to act either.

"I have had no dance experience so this is definitely a first for me but again, I am excited to learn and get out there and do my thing."