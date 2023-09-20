Nadiya Bychkova makes glamorous red carpet appearance with boyfriend Kai Widdrington after Strictly disappointment

The Strictly Come Dancing professionals amped up the glam for The Sun's "Who Cares Wins" Awards

Strictly Come Dancing professionals Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington were the ultimate power couple at The Sun's "Who Cares Wins" Awards 2023, dressed to perfection to grace the red carpet on Tuesday night.

Nadiya, 34, turned heads in a darling ensemble reminiscent of old-school Hollywood. Her strapless, pastel pink gown was adorned with a pop-art style bow-print motif, which she paired with a delicate Chanel clutch bag.

The Ukrainian dancer, who recently broke her silence after not being given a celebrity pairing on Strictly this season, styled her icy blonde hair in an elegant bun. Nadiya sported a glowy makeup look, complete with fluttery faux lashes, a rosy blush and frosted pink lip.

© Karwai Tang Nadiya and Kai were dressed to perfection at the star-studded event

Her boyfriend Kai, who is five years her junior, looked equally dapper in a black tuxedo complete with satin lapels and a neat bow tie.

© Karwai Tang Nadiya Bychkova was all smiles on the red carpet at The Sun's "Who Cares Wins" Awards 2023

Last week, Nadiya took to Instagram to express her "disappointment" at not being given a celebrity partner in this year's season of Strictly. While the Latin champion will still be part of the group numbers and special live music performances, she will not be part of the competition.

"I just wanted to encourage you all today because that is what you have done for me over the weekend," she responded to fans' comments of support.

© Getty Nadiay and Kai found love on Strictly Come Dancing

"This is going to be a brilliant series of Strictly. I hope you all enjoy it and I'm looking forward to being part of the biggest show on TV."

Nadiya's partner Kai, who is paired with BBC broadcaster Angela Rippon, replied: "You're perfect."

WATCH: Strictly's Kai Widdrington and Nadiya Bychkova perform a romantic routine

Nadiya and Kai found love on the BBC show after Kai joined the Strictly team in 2021. After photographs emerged of the duo looking close on the Strictly Come Dancing tour, Nadiya later confirmed to the MailOnline in April 2022 that the couple had been dating "for months now."

Since confirming their relationship, the couple have been incredibly open about their plans to start a family together in the future.

MORE: Strictly's Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington look utterly smitten in stunning photos

© Getty The Strictly pros have been dating since 2022

Opening up to Yours magazine earlier this year, professional dancer Kai said: "Would I like a family of my own one day? Of course".

He went on: "I'd love to be a father. We're busy at the moment laying the foundations for all of that".