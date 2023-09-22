We’re TV experts - and these are the best Amazon Prime TV shows to watch

As the TV team here at HELLO!, we spent a lot of our lives binge-watching shows - and so we’ve developed some pretty high standards over the years! As such, we have put together our ultimate faves for Amazon Prime Video - and why we love them so much. So, if you’re on the lookout for some telly recommendations, you’ve certainly come to the right place! Check out our ultimate picks for the streaming platform…

The Wheel of Time

I am pretty hit-and-miss about fantasy shows. While I love Game of Thrones and Lord of the Rings, The Witcher and Shadow and Bone weren’t really my cup of tea - so wasn’t sure where The Wheel of Time would sit. After that first couple of confusing episodes where it feels like everyone is speaking in Latin, I got VERY into the drama of it all.

The story follows a group of villagers from a sleepy town forced to go on an adventure with Moiraine, an Aes Sedai (basically, she wields magic and is amazing) who knows that one of them is 'the Dragon Reborn'. But who? I don’t know about you, but I love a 'chosen one' plot, and this is definitely worth the watch, for Rosamund Pike if absolutely nothing else! - Emmy Griffiths, TV Editor

Hacks

A very funny comedy in which a comedy writer, Ava, makes a gaffe on Twitter and as such gets low-key cancelled, forcing her to accept a gig writing gags for Deborah Vance - paid impeccably by Jean Smart. After some major hiccups, the pair eventually bond as they realise there is more to each other than their first impressions. This is the kind of show I would have on while making dinner - it’s light, it’s breezy, and you can be slightly distracted while watching it (let’s face it, you need a show like that sometimes)! - Emmy Griffiths, TV Editor

Deadloch

I am so glad that I stumbled upon this Australian export! This very funny show took inspiration from Broadchurch, with the writers approaching the idea of creating a murder mystery that was also funny. As such, you have two warring officers trying to solve the multiple murders of terrible men in their town - before more lives are lost. There are some absolute top lines, but one character being called an "emotional truffle pig" was a highlight for me. Five stars! - Emmy Griffiths, TV Editor

Cruel Summer

I’ll admit I haven’t checked out season two just yet but season one? What a teen drama! The story follows a teen girl, Jeannette, through three periods of her life. One is being a nerd while yearning for the popularity of her cooler peer, Kate, the second is following Kate’s disappearance, where she had a major glow-up and is loving her new life (with Kate’s boyfriend), and the third is when Kate reappears, ruining Jeanette’s newfound popularity after accusing her of knowing where she was being held during her abduction. But did Jeanette actually know, or is it all a terrible misunderstanding? I was HOOKED. - Emmy Griffiths, TV Editor

The Rings of Power

I love Lord of the Rings to the extent that I watch all extended editions every year and basically use the appendices as background noise at all times, so I was among the cynics when Rings of Power came out. While I know some fans weren’t happy with the adaptation, I absolutely adored it. It definitely takes a couple of slow episodes to really get in the swing of things, something that feels a little unacceptable considering the amount of money that went into this series, but once it gets going, it flies. Roll on season two. - Emmy Griffiths, TV Editor

Jury Duty

What an absolutely surprising JOY Jury Duty turned out to be! As Freevee’s first original (Amazon Prime Video’s free streaming platform, where you don’t need a subscription to tune in), it became a smash hit on the internet as it follows Ronald, a twenty-something who signs up to take part in a documentary about sitting on a jury, with no idea that everyone except him is an actor, from the judge to the bailiff. The show put him in increasingly outlandish situations, and his responses made the show an instant hit - and turned our Ronald into a folk hero. Watch it! - Emmy Griffiths, TV Editor