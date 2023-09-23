BBC Breakfast presenter Ben Thompson was forced to apologise to viewers after the news and current affairs programme suffered a technical error while on air.

The broadcaster was hosting coverage on Saturday morning alongside Naga Munchetty when the channel aired old footage from 2017 showing former BBC News anchor Huw Edwards discussing Hurricane Maria.

Rather than airing the correct footage from Newswatch, an old clip was played to audiences at home and prompted Ben to address the blunder and apologise.

After the programme cut back to Ben in the studio, he said: "So you might have noticed, the eagle-eyed viewers amongst you, that was quite an old episode of Newswatch.

"So, we will find the right one and make sure we can bring that to you. So apologies, a few technical gremlins at this end."

The snippet from 2017 might have been confusing for viewers since long-time news anchor Huw Edwards was suspended from the BBC in July after being named as the presenter in the centre of a row in which he was accused of paying £35,000 for explicit pictures from an anonymous 20 year old.

Huw's wife, Vicky Flind, named him by releasing a statement confirming he had been receiving treatment in a hospital for mental health difficulties. At the time, the Metropolitan Police were called in to investigate whether they had been any criminal wrongdoing from Huw's actions. Minutes before the star's wife released her statement, they released a statement confirming no further action would be taken.

Meanwhile, Ben Thompson has become a regular on BBC Breakfast in recent weeks after Naga's regular co-star, Charlie Stayt, had been absent from his presenting duties.

Charlie has been a part of the BBC family since 2006. Prior to joining the BBC, Charlie was the principal anchor of Five News. His absence from Breakfast has not been explained, but it's possible the anchor is simply taking some time off.

Charlie isn't the only star who has been missing from the show recently. Weather presenter Carol Kirkwood has been away from her usual spot on the programme since earlier this month, with Matt Taylor mainly filling in for her.

Viewers have been commenting on Charlie's absence. One person previously wrote on social media: "@BenThompsonTV @TVNaga01 When is Charlie coming back on @BBCBreakfast?" A second added: "#bbcbreakfast Have Charlie and Naga fallen out? They never seem to appear together these days."