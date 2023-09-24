Apple TV+'s Still Up: viewers saying same thing about new rom-com

Apple TV+s latest rom-com, Still Up, landed on the streaming platform over the weekend and viewers have taken to social media to give their verdict on the new show.

For those yet to watch the series, it stars Antonia Thomas and Craig Roberts as best friends Lisa and Danny, who both suffer from insomnia and keep each other company at night by talking over the phone.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, viewers praised the heartwarming comedy, with one person writing: "Still Up is definitely an interesting mix of awkwardness and cuteness. Just like this guy, the show has its unique charm that keeps you hooked. Can't wait to see what happens next!" while another added: "Appletv + is fantastic!!! Loved this show. Was so funny sweet and surprising. London is the new NYC of TV and it looks wonderful."

A third person commented: "Just watched the first episode and it looks great, really cute and funny," while another simply wrote: "Fabulous series."

© Apple TV Craig Roberts stars in Apple TV+'s Still Up

Another fan applauded Craig for his performance, tweeting: "Loving @CraigRoberts10 in the new @AppleTV show Still Up. Warm, generous, funny. Perfect Saturday night viewing."

What is Still Up about?

The eight-episode series follows best friends Lisa and Danny, who are bonded by insomnia.

The pair "stay connected to each other late into the night and find their way through a world of wonderfully weird surprises as their relationship deepens," according to the synopsis.

© Apple TV+ Antonia Thomas plays Lisa

Is Still Up based on a true story?

Still Up is in fact inspired by true events.

In an interview with RadioTimes.com, one of the show's executive producers Paul Schlesinger revealed that the story is based on the real-life experiences of the creators, Steve Burge and Natalie Walter, who are both insomniacs.

"They developed this idea while they were talking to each other on a regular basis and having these kinds of free-flow conversations," Paul explained.

© Apple TV+ Craig Roberts and Lois Chimimba as Danny and Amy

"That was the germ of the idea, obviously it evolved from that to create something that had an arc and a proper story, but the spirit of it came out of their night-time conversations."

Who stars in Apple TV+'s Still Up?

Starring alongside Antonia and Craig in the comedy are Blake Harrison (The Inbetweeners, World on Fire) as Veggie, Lois Chimimba (The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe) as Amy, and Luke Fetherston (Almost Never) as Adam.

Game of Thrones and Sex Education star Samantha Spiro also appears in the series.

© Apple TV+ Blake Harrison as Veggie

Where have you seen Still Up stars Antonia Thomas and Craig Roberts before?

Antonia, who plays Lisa, rose to prominence playing Alisha Daniels in the E4 comedy-drama, Misfits, which first aired in 2009.

Since then, she has appeared in various successful TV shows, including Netflix's sitcom, Lovesick, the BBC drama, Small Axe, and the American medical drama, The Good Doctor, in which she played the role of Dr. Claire Browne.

© Apple TV+ Antonia Thomas is known for her roles in Misfits and Lovesick

Craig, who stars as Danny, found fame in his teenage years playing Rio Wellard in the CBBC children's series, The Story of Tracy Beaker.

He is perhaps best known for playing Oliver Tate in the coming-of-age comedy-drama film Submarine, which was released in 2010. The actor has also appeared in a range of TV shows, including Young Dracula and Red Oaks.