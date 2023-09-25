BBC Breakfast's Nina Warhurst marks major milestone since welcoming baby Nancy

Despite not being on the BBC Breakfast sofa at the moment, Nina Warhurst has regularly kept her followers updated since welcoming her third child over the summer.
The 42-year-old, who is currently on maternity leave, revealed she is back on the fitness training after giving birth to her daughter Nancy.
Sharing a post-run selfie on Monday, Nina wrote: "First run since baby." She then added a close-up of her face and penned: "Absolutely horrible."
The post comes days after the mum-of-three revealed her experience with postnatal hair loss, which is very common among women.
Alongside an image of herself cradling baby Nancy, the doting mum pointed to her "postnatal baldy bits" in the adorable snap. According to Patient UK, a number of women typically experience hair loss, which is caused by changing hormone levels, around three or four months after welcoming a baby.
Over the past few weeks, Nina has been sharing insights into her life as a mum-of-three. She is also a doting mum to two boys, who she shares with her husband Ted. Their eldest son, Digby, was born in 2016 and their second child, Michael, arrived two years later in 2018.
Speaking about welcoming the latest member of their family, Nina shared: "We've lost all sense of time as we've been feeding and snoozing and gazing and toe-stroking and head-smelling and marvelling at the absolute wonder of it all.
"It's been *haaaard* tho! A harder pregnancy. A tougher delivery and a longer recovery… maybe it's being older… but also I'd somehow forgotten."
Nina added: "I'd forgotten the anxiety of labour moving from the plan. I'd forgotten the swollen scars, bleeding breasts, mastitis fever, hormonal crashes, clots, constipation, codeine withdrawal, exhaustion…. And this time the added funk of a nosebleed (y tho?!).
"But part of getting older is getting better acquainted with your limits and letting go. I'm better at stopping and saying no to visitors and yes to a messy house and yes to asking for help. (A turning point was full snot crying down the phone to the GP - resulting in a glorious prescription of kind words, antibiotics, painkillers and a follow up call about how I was coping)."
Concluding her post, she wrote: "We are on the right track - for now - and enjoying life in the slow lane… usually with Australian MAFs & Italian red drinks… what a combo. Women and their bodies (parents or not) are complex and resilient that it fills me with immense pride. I can't wait to tell you all about it my sweet girl."