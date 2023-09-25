BBC Breakfast viewers delighted as beloved presenter returns following break

BBC Breakfast viewers were pleased to see Carol Kirkwood back on their screens following a brief break from the programme.
The weather presenter, who has been off for over a week, returned on Monday morning and joined hosts Sally Nugent and Jon Kay in the Media City studio.
Carol received a warm welcome from her co-stars. After Jon introduced the weather update, Sally said: "Morning Carol, welcome back!"
Carol responded: "Thank you Sal, it's good to be back!"
The 61-year-old also took to Twitter, now X, to mark her return to the show. Carol often shares posts on her social media page in the mornings that she gets up early for BBC Breakfast.
At 5.22am, Carol wrote: "Good morning," adding two red heart emojis.
Her fans clearly missed waking up to Carol's weather updates every morning and took to the comments section to welcome her back. One person wrote: "Welcome Back Carol and good morning x," while another added: "Good morning. Missed you!"
A third person tweeted: "Morning Carol, nice to have you back."
During her time away from the show, Carol no doubt enjoyed spending some time at home with her fiancé Steve Randall.
The couple became engaged last year and Carol made the joyous announcement during a live weather segment from the Chelsea Flower Show. Watch the moment in the video below.
Telling HELLO! about the beautiful proposal in an exclusive interview, Carol explained that Steve took her by surprise. "It was a lovely, sunny day and we had taken a picnic with us, and we were sitting by the river, watching the boats going by," she described. "I turned to say, 'What's wrong?' He was on his knee, and he proposed. At first, I thought he was joking, but he said, 'No no, I really do mean it, Will you marry me?' I said: 'Yes!! Of course!'"
MORE: Carol Kirkwood's home life away from BBC Breakfast cameras
READ: BBC Breakfast star Charlie Stayt's private home life with wife Anne and two children – details
Carol and Steve met whilst the weather star was in her 50s, and were good friends before the relationship turned romantic.
"That was nice because it just kind of happened," she told Closer magazine. "Neither of us were looking for romance and there it was, it just evolves. It's so lovely. Who'd have thought that at this ripe old age, I'd be getting married again? I certainly didn't."
Carol's return comes just weeks before the star is set to head off on an exciting journey away from the show. The presenter will embark on a steam train journey across her home country of Scotland, beginning at the foothills of Britain's highest mountain, Ben Nevis, and ending on the shores of the Atlantic next to Loch Nevis.
Carol will be joined by fans on the excursion, which features boat rides, a trip on The Falkirk Wheel boat lift and two cruises. Carol will also give an exclusive talk, and is expected to join fans for a day of their trip.