Welcome to Wrexham fans are saying the same thing about 'emotional' new episode

Welcome to Wrexham is shining a light on the women's team! To the delight of fans, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's hit docuseries switched things up with a new episode on Wednesday. While the show typically focuses on the Men's First Team, the latest instalment introduced fans to Wrexham's number one goal scorer - Rosie Hughes – as well as other key players.

During episode six, viewers also met Lili Jones, a teen midfielder and Wrexham superfan who became the youngest player to be awarded a semi-professional contract at the club in the summer of 2023. Additionally, Head of Women's Football Operations, Gemma Owen, featured heavily as she worked alongside the Wrexham women's team.

Sparking a reaction from fans, shortly after the episode's release, viewers took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to praise the sixth instalment. "Wrexham women get the spotlight this week in the series, and it's a great one. I love the storytelling this season. Brilliant, as always, emotional, and so rewarding!! #WrexhamAFC #WrexhamFX #welcometowrexham," wrote one.

"Really cool how tonight's Welcome to Wrexham episode was about the women's side," added another. Meanwhile, a third penned: "Absolutely loving this week's episode of Welcome to Wrexham. Thank you for highlighting the importance of the women's game #welcometowrexham."

It's not the first time that Welcome to Wrexham has garnered praise with its sophomore season. Back in September, the second episode had an equally profound effect on viewers after documenting the relationship between footballer Paul Mullin, 28, and his son, Albi, who has received an autism diagnosis.

As well as exploring the bond between Paul and Albi in episode two, fans were introduced to Wrexham supporter Millie Tapping, who is autistic.

Following the episode, several fans reached out to Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney on X, and thanked the duo for supporting autism awareness.

"@VancityReynolds @RMcElhenney @PMullin7 thank you so much for the autism episode of Welcome to Wrexham. My son is autistic too. It meant a lot to me and my husband. We were both sobbing by the end," tweeted one.

When did Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney buy Wrexham AFC? RR McReynolds LLC – the joint corporation owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney – first bought Wrexham AFC for $2.5 million with approval from the Supporters' Trust members in 2020. Their joint ownership of the Welsh Association Football Club has brought increased international attention to the region's sporting leagues. Known as the oldest club in Wales, Wrexham AFC is also the the third-oldest professional association football in the world.

"Welcome to Wrexham season 2 ep2 was so beautiful. I cried. As a sister and a younger carer to someone on the spectrum, the love is so real. Autism IS a superpower @WrexhamFX thank you," penned a second.

And a third added: "S2 E2 of welcome to Wrexham, having an autistic granddaughter it was amazing to see them highlighting autism which will hopefully help educate more people worldwide, well done @RMcElhenney @VancityReynolds @PMullin7 and @Wrexham_AFC. Class act."