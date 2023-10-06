Heather Rae El Moussa's Selling Sunset update has fans all asking the same question

Heather Rae El Moussa rose to fame on real estate show Selling Sunset and on Thursday, the new mom took to Instagram to celebrate season seven of the hit Netflix series.

Sharing a gorgeous selfie of herself with her hair slicked back into a bun, wearing a smart silver suit that Coco Chanel would envy, Heather wrote: "Congrats to my girls on S7! You may see me in a few episodes…"

Heather's fans rushed to the comments section to query why she's not a main character in the latest episodes, writing: "Why are you not on the show? Is it because of your other show? You’ll be missed Heather."

Another asked: "Heather this is so unfair, why are you not on S7? You are one of my favorite girls," while another lamented: "Oh Heather. I only watch because of you."

Heather declined to reply to explain why she isn't in the new season, but fans suspect it's down to her show with her husband, Tarek El Moussa, The Flipping El Moussas.

Their HGTV show is a big hit, with fans loving the couples' insight into the real estate world, but the pair have been in the wars recently, with Tarek breaking his arm last week ahead of an important trip to Las Vegas.

Alongside a video of himself working out in the gym, the 41-year-old wrote: "I woke up Monday morning feeling SO motivated and at the peak of my fitness game… and then 10 hours later life humbled my [expletive] real quick."

Tarek said he hurt his arm by tripping, and fans sent love to the injured star, writing: "Oh no! Hope you have a speedy recovery!" and: "Prayers for a quick recovery."

Another joked Tarek will have to flip his training routine, commenting: "Seriously?! Guess you're gonna have to do leg day for a hot minute!"

Tarek and Heather are keeping busy despite the ailment, with Heather sharing a video of the duo looking at tiles, perhaps working on their next renovation project… we'll be keeping our eyes peeled!

