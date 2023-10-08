Amanda Owen's lookalike daughter Raven turns heads in backless dress of dreams

Amanda Owen's mini-me daughter Raven delighted fans at the weekend with a rare carousel of holiday photos.

Taking to Instagram, Raven, 22, uploaded a plethora of sun-drenched snapshots from her trip to Athens in Greece - and wow did she look flawless.

WATCH: Inside Amanda Owen's Family Life

Amongst the images, the TV star, who rose to fame on Our Yorkshire Farm alongside her famous mother and siblings, posted a glamorous balcony photo giving centre stage to her backless dress of dreams.

Raven looked so chic in her pretty pastel blue maxi dress adorned with tiny red and pink roses. She teamed her stylish summer frock with a pair of drop earrings and wore her dark copper tresses in a playful bun on the top of her head.

© Instagram Raven looked so stylish in her summer maxi dress

Elsewhere, Raven shared a rare glimpse inside her blissful trip with a close group of friends. She posted numerous photos of picturesque streets, in addition to a joyous photo of herself enjoying an afternoon pause beneath a cluster of trees.

Alongside her snapshots, Raven penned: "First day in the sun :) Sunburn pending." Her fans and friends were quick to flood the comments section with heartfelt compliments.

One awestruck fan noted: "Absolutely stunning Rav!! Have the best time," while another gushed: "Pretty frock. Enjoy your hols."

© Instagram Raven is a budding vet

A third added: "Perfect dress to catch a tan, but don't burn," and a fourth sweetly wrote: "Good to see you looking so happy and healthy," followed by a smiling emoji.

MORE: Who are Amanda Owen's 9 children?

Aside from Raven, Amanda and her ex-husband Clive are also doting parents to Reuben, 19, Miles, 17, Edith, 14, Violet, 12, Sidney, 11, Anna, nine, Clemmie, seven, and Nancy, six.

© Channel 5 Amanda and Clive Owen split in 2022

Whilst Raven rarely stars on Our Yorkshire Farm, she has shared a few glimpses inside her time on the show. Speaking to The Sun, she said: "The worst thing about being in a big family is that you don't really have much peace. But then the best thing is there's always somebody to talk to, practice doing people's hair.

© Instagram The mother-daughter duo share a close bond

"It's fun when you open up someone's drawer and you get all the clothes out and then you style outfits on all of your siblings. I've had Reuben in a dress before and it's been great!"

Meanwhile, back in 2022, Amanda spoke about Raven's rural upbringing and how it's shaped her future. Musing on her First Class Honours from York St John University, Amanda told Christine Lampard on Lorraine: "She got a first in biomedicine, that is her thing, that's her achievement. That's not mine and Clive's achievement."

© Instagram Amanda shares nine children with her ex Clive

She went on to say: "As parents, I believe that her rural upbringing, the kind of childhood that we've been very privileged to be able to give to those children, has given them the independence, strength and resilience to be able to move forward and do whatever they want to do."