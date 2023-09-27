Amanda Owen's son Reuben sparks comments following TV return without family

Reuben Owen has branched out on his own, starring in a TV show without his parents and siblings for the first time.

The 19-year-old, who is best known for starring alongside mum Amanda and dad Clive on documentary series Our Farm in Yorkshire, appeared on Channel 5 programme Harvest on the Farm on Tuesday, alongside former Strictly star Helen Skelton.

After the show that made his family famous was cancelled last year, just a few months after Amanda and Clive announced the end of their marriage, Reuben and his dad briefly starred in Beyond Yorkshire Farm.

WATCH: Reuben Owen makes cheeky dig at dad Clive in new show

The star's fans were clearly delighted to see him back on TV, and rushed to comment on the Instagram post announcing his latest on-screen venture.

Sharing an image of himself alongside former Dave Nicholson from Cannon Hall Farm, which saw them both smiling as they stood in front of a large green tractor, Reuben wrote: "Harvest on the Farm tonight!!!. Some big tractors. @farmer_dave_nic."

© Instagram Reuben was excited to appear on the show

One fan wrote: "Well done Reuben, it was nice seeing you back on tv tonight with farmer Dave xx," while another added: "Great to see you on the show tonight."

Other viewers hoped that this might signal Reuben's continued career in television, writing: "Hopefully new TV show," and: "Are you going to do another TV show?" A fifth, meanwhile, added: "Was great seeing you on the tele again tonight Reuben you did a great job, can't wait for tomorrow night's."

© Instagram The young farmer with mum Amanda

Amanda and Clive share nine children together, and the doting mum recently took to her own Instagram page, where she shared some adorable photos of her kids at their family farm, Ravenseat.

In the sweet snaps, the young children could be seen petting some chickens as well as feeding them popcorn from their hands and throwing some of the popcorn in the air as eight chickens surrounded them.

© Instagram Family farm Ravenseat is in Yorkshire

The Our Yorkshire Farm star captioned the images with a tongue-in-cheek message which read: "A hen party… Hatching a plan… Popcorn chicken. #chicken #hens #henparty."

Several of the former model's followers shared their delight at the behind-the-scenes glimpse of family life, commenting: "Lovely to see the kids again [heart eyes emoji] thanks for posting xx," and: "They are all growing up so fast, it's so lovely to see them. Thank you for posting their lovely photos [red heart emoji]."

© Instagram Amanda Owen's children recently enjoyed a 'hen party'

Another referred to Amanda's recent social media absence, writing: "Took 3 of your books on holiday and loved them! You’re a great writer. Keep posting and writing, missed you." Amanda kept quiet on Instagram for a couple of months following the recent news of Ravenseat's surprise closure.

The famous farm quietly closed back in July, with a message on the website reading: "Ravenseat Farm is closed to visitors until further notice, so unfortunately we are not serving cream teas. Thank you for your understanding. Amanda."

© Channel 5 Amanda and Clive Owen before their split

The farm has closed on occasion before, in May 2022, when members of the public were stopped from visiting due to the family being overwhelmed by the lambing season.