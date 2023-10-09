Virgin River boss says fans should be 'worried' for beloved character in season five part two

Virgin River executive producer Patrick Sean Smith has revealed that fans of the drama should be "worried" for one of its beloved characters in the upcoming festive episodes.

In a new interview with Glamour, Patrick explained that writers are always keen to "take your most beloved characters and put them in danger".

WATCH: Netflix's teaser trailer for Virgin River season five part two

Season five ended on a major cliffhanger for Preacher, who is told by his new love interest, Kaia, that a body has been found in the woods and that her team will be investigating.

Back in season two, Preacher's ex-girlfriend, Paige, accidentally killed her abusive husband Wes and called upon Preacher to help bury the body. Is his crime coming back to haunt him two seasons later?

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Colin Lawrence as Preacher in Virgin River

When asked if fans should be "worried" for the character in the upcoming episodes. Patrick said: "I would be worried. He's a beloved character. You always want to take your most beloved characters and put them in danger.

"He's such an honorable man, and it was always a loose end from before that we were like, 'Is it worth going back to it?' When we were coming up with the character of Kaia and getting a sense of what their dynamic would be and who she was and what could affect them, it would have to be something big."

© Netflix Preacher helped Paige bury her husband's body in season two

He also said that fans can expect a conclusion to this storyline in the festive episodes. "We will get resolution as far as what this means for Preacher and get a sense of how complicated this will be for his relationship with Kaia," he explained.

MORE: Virgin River's Alexandra Breckenridge apologizes to fans as she announces disappointing news

READ: Virgin River season six: Everything we know amid production delay

What happened in Virgin River season five?

Season five was filled with dramatic twists and turns, including a wildfire that spread through the town and a particularly heartbreaking moment for our beloved leads Mel and Jack.

We won't spoil what happened in the series, but if you've already binge-watched all ten episodes, here's an explainer of the jaw-dropping finale.

© Netflix Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson as Mel and Jack

The synopsis for season five teases "surprising new relationships, a shocking break-up, a difficult court trial, a heartbreaking goodbye, and a wildfire that threatens the town, bringing some people of Virgin River together while tearing others apart".

It continues: "Issues of motherhood push Mel to make a big decision about her future at the clinic while her pregnancy unexpectedly sparks an emotional connection to her past.

© Netflix Preacher has a new love interest, Kaia, who is played by Kandyse McClure

"To further prove himself to Mel, Jack squares off with some long-overdue confrontations — with his own demons, and of course, Charmaine. And as Doc and Hope’s respective impairments throw their identities into question, the doctor and the mayor must find solace in their community, in their young new family, and in each other."

When will season five part two be released?

Part two of season five will arrive on Netflix just in time for the holiday season on November 30. The second instalment will consist of two festive episodes and will lead on from the time jump at the end of episode ten.