King Charles' home prepares for huge change ahead of royal visitors - details

The monarch's Sandringham estate has just launched a new venture and now it's time for another change at King Charles' Norfolk home.

On Thursday, 12 October, the house and gardens will close to the public, following a summer of events, including charity fundraising races and spectacular music concerts.

The closure comes ahead of the royals' Christmas gathering at Sandringham. Last year, the King's first since he acceded to the throne, he continued in the tradition of the late Queen Elizabeth II by inviting his family members to celebrate in Norfolk, including attending church.

Confirming the news on Instagram, the estate's official account posted a beautiful photo of some gates at Sandringham, with a tree-lined path in gorgeous autumnal hues.

The picture's caption read: "Whilst the House and Gardens close this week on the Royal Parkland and courtyard facilities remain open until Christmas Eve… The beech leaves haven’t quite yet turned their majestic rust colour but it won’t be long in the Royal Parkland."

© Getty King Charles III and Queen Camilla visiting Sandringham Flower Show earlier this year

Followers loved the striking scene, with comments including: "My favourite spot in the whole of Norfolk," and: "My favourite trees… love driving past these every day and watching the seasons change".

Last week, there was a lot going on at the monarch's Scottish residence, Balmoral, as the estate played host to a huge event. The Exclusively Highlands market was held at the castle between 10am and 4pm, exhibiting Scottish crafts, food and beverages.

The estate shared a beautiful autumnal scene

The monarch spent his summer at the estate, although, unlike his late mother, he and Queen Camilla stay at Birkhall, their home on the property, rather than in the Castle itself. The monarch has described the property as "a unique haven of cosiness and character" in the past.

During the couple's break, they were joined by several members of the royal family, including the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children. The couple were photographed attending church alongside King Charles and Queen Camilla, with Prince William driving himself and his wife to the service.

© Getty Sandringham is a stunning royal residence

William and Kate's children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were not in attendance at the church service, but the royal children no doubt joined their parents in Scotland to enjoy the very last weeks of summer at the place their late great-grandmother frequented every year since her childhood.

Also joining King Charles and Queen Camilla were the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, meaning it is likely that Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn also joined their parents at Queen Elizabeth II's beloved Scottish residence.

© Getty The royal family attend the Christmas Day service at Sandringham in 2022

Sarah, Duchess of York revealed that she had travelled to Scotland in August, appearing to confirm that she had also joined the royal family at Balmoral Castle. In the final episode of season one of her podcast series, Tea Talks With The Duchess and Sarah, the author spoke of her recent trip, saying "I've been to Scotland…".

Sarah is believed to have joined her former husband the Duke of York north of the border, as well as their daughters and their families.

