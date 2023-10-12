Death in Paradise star Ralf Little jokes he's 'getting old' after hair loss clip

Death in Paradise star Ralf Little, 43, has joked that he is getting old after sharing a new video on social media of a crew member spray painting ‘a bald spot’ on his head while on the set of the hit BBC show.

Filming himself and the hair stylist, Sinead, he asks her: “What is this you have in your hand?” to which she sheepishly replies: “Nothing!”

WATCH: Death in Paradise star Ralf Little delights fans with major series 13 update

Ralf continues: “Are you spray painting the back of my head to cover a bald spot, Sinead?” Sinead replied: “It’s not a bald spot, it's just a parting.” However, the DI Neville Parker actor didn’t believe her, shaking his head and adding: “Terrible for my ego this is.” He captioned the video: “But I still feel 23 on the inside… #deathinparadise #behindthescenes #filmsetfun #bbc #bbciplayer #fyp #haha #youregettingold.”

Fans were quick to support him, with one writing: “You’ll still feel 23 in your head when you’re in your 60s.” Another person added: “I've been re-watching DIP and thought your hair looks really natural with grey flecks then realises that you have dyed it now. Preferred it natural, you look good!”

A third person wrote: “Are we colouring a bald spot back there to embrace the baldness and the gray. Trust me you look better natural or shave your whole head... You're very handsome in any way.”

© Denis Guyenon Ralf Little in Death in Paradise

The star is set to leave Guadeloupe after another season of filming, and recently opened up about leaving the Caribbean behind. "We finish on October the 27th, [that's] our last day of filming and that will be that for this series of Death of Paradise,” he explained. “That will be season 13 done. I'll be leaving Guadeloupe again this year."

He continued: "Everybody is ready for change but nobody wants to leave."

© Denis Guyenon Ralf Little as DI Neville Parker in Death in Paradise

The show should be back for season 13 in January 2024, and Ralf has opened up about what to expect, saying: “We really tried to push the boat out with series 12 in terms of, not just solving a mystery every week and moving on but over the course of a series, really trying to find challenges for the main characters, trying to find things for them to overcome emotionally.

“Neville was faced with his biggest ever challenge, he was sent to prison and he was framed. So, there's going to be more of that this year, more challenges for the characters.”