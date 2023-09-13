Ralf Little has opened up about a big change he's planning on implementing into his personal life when he returns to the UK next month after wrapping filming on Death in Paradise.

The actor, who plays the leading role of DI Neville Parker in the BBC murder mystery show, shared an Instagram Live video recently to take part in a Q&A session with his followers and die-hard fans of Death in Paradise, was asked by a commenter what his favourite roast dinner is when he revealed his plans to go vegan soon.

Ralf began: "I do like a chicken, chicken roast. I know that some purists will be like, 'C'mon man you've got to go for the roast beef or pork or something', but no, chicken roast."

He continued: "But when I get back to London, and I don't know why I feel sort of embarrassed saying this, I think because it's the sort of thing that people roll their eyes at, but I previously became not 100% but pretty close to vegan because I love all the substitutes so much."

Elaborating further, the Two Pints of Lager star added: "I just think that burger is as tasty as any other burger I've had so, I just won't kill anything to have it? So, chicken roasts or meat roast dinners are going to be a thing of the past for me at some point soon."

© Denis Guyenon Ralf Little as DI Neville Parker on Death in Paradise

Ralf also revealed in the live video that he and the wider cast of Death in Paradise are filming scenes until the end of October ahead of the Christmas special episode, which will air in December, and season 13 which will begin showing on the BBC in January.

The Neville Parker actor also shared his hopes about his character having his own spin-off, and we think fans would love this! After being asked about the idea, Ralf said: "Well, fingers crossed hey? I mean, there's been no plans discussed for the future either way yet, but if the day comes when I actually have to leave the show, let's hope they've, fingers crossed, got plans for me for another one."

© Denis Guyenon Ralf Little and Shantol Jackson play DI Neville and Naomi Thomas in Death in Paradise

He added: "I want to suggest something like Death in the Maldives, although you're not really going to improve on this much are you? So, knowing my luck it'll be like Death in Alaska or somewhere really, really cold just because I've been complaining so much about how hot it is maybe just to teach me a lesson."

© Denis Guyenon Ralf Little in Death In Paradise

Regarding the new season, the star kept coy about what big storyline might occur, but he's previously teased about what's to come. "More of the same, the stuff that we know and love," Ralf said.

He added further: "We're going to try and pick up with the tone at the end of series 12. We really tried to push the boat out with series 12 in terms of, not just solving a mystery every week and moving on but over the course of a series, really trying to find challenges for the main characters, trying to find things for them to overcome emotionally."