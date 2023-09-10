Coleen Rooney is a vision in daring sheer dress with sultry side slit

With the imminent release of her Wagatha Christie documentary and recent British Vogue cover shoot, Coleen Rooney is the name on everyone’s lips right now.

The 37-year-old wife of former British football star Wayne Rooney attended a party in her hometown of Liverpool on Saturday to celebrate gracing the cover of the coveted September issue. She was joined by her friends and family, including AJ Odudu and Real Housewives of Cheshire’s Leanne Brown.

Coleen Rooney poses in the Liver Building at a party to celebrate her British Vogue cover shoot

Coleen looked divine as she posed at the Liver Building, wearing a daring black maxi dress, which featured a sheer panel on the mid-section and a sultry high split hem. She completed the look with a gold clutch bag, matching jewellery and the most gorgeous glowy makeup.

Sharing a carousel of pictures to Instagram, she captioned the post: "Special night in Liverpool with amazing people. Thank you @britishvogue @cricketfashion @kloss_films @julieperryevents @ginorestaurantoldhallstreet @misscassielomas".

Coleen was joined by Big Brother host AJ Odudu

During her cover shoot, Coleen opened up about Rebekah Vardy to Vogue, in her first interview since the infamous Wagatha Christie court case concluded. She looked radiant for the occasion, wearing a selection of flawless outfits, including an ultra-luxe longline camel coat.

"It was so weird that first day, actually sitting on a bench together," Coleen said, speaking about coming face-to-face with Rebekah for the first time in court.

"It was so difficult in that courtroom, [...] especially watching her on the stand. It was quite painful. I felt uneasy." She later explained: "I’m a forgive-and-forget person, I can't be bothered with things going on and on. But this is obviously totally different."

Coleen looked flawless on the cover of British Vogue

On 29 July, Rebekah lost the libel case she had filed against Coleen. It initially began following Coleen’s tweet in October 2019, which accused Rebekah of leaking private information to The Sun. She explained that after "a few years" she had realised that someone following her private Instagram account had been sharing "so much information" about her life with the press.

Coleen is now telling her side of the story in an upcoming documentary titled The Real Wagatha Story, which will air later this year on Disney+.