GMA's Sam Champion shares Al Roker health update, rare, moving details of their surprise friendship

Weathermen unite! Today Show's Al Roker encountered a rival/colleague during his afternoon walk in NYC's Central Park on Thursday October 12: Good Morning America's Sam Champion. Al, 69, posted a charming selfie with fellow meteorologist Sam, 62. As Al, clad in a t-shirt and baseball cap, flashes a close-mouthed grin, Sam leans on his friend's shoulder and smiles widely.

Al Roker and Sam Champion have been friends since the 1980s, when both were up-and-coming weathermen at local NYC TV stations

"One of the best things about walking in @centralparknyc is you never know who you will run into," Al's caption reads. "Great seeing @samchampion getting his steps in this afternoon."

ABC's Sam posted his Instagram Live broadcast, taken just after his Al encounter, to his feed. "Walk the park.. jog the reservoir! I see interesting people every day and always have good conversations with folks in @centralparknyc ! Today ran in to long-time friend @alroker," his caption read.

In his video, Sam recounted his chance meeting with Al, updating fans on Al's health and sharing touching details about their longtime friendship.

"Not ten minutes ago, I ran into Al Roker on his walk in the park. We were like walking at each other on the East Side. How nice is that? Every day that you get to spend in Central Park, the amazing stories, the amazing conversations, the great people that you get a chance to see. I haven't seen him since Robin [Roberts]' wedding," Sam said.

As previously reported, Sam's GMA colleague Robin Roberts wed longtime love Amber Laign on September 9 in Connecticut, with her coworkers Sam, Lara Spencer, Michael Strahan, Jennifer Ashton, Ginger Zee, and Deborah Roberts in attendance. Deborah, of course, is Al's wife of 28 years.

Sam Champion and husband Rubem joined Robin Roberts, wife Amber Laign and others at their September wedding.

© Instagram Al Roker and Deborah Roberts at Robin Roberts and Amber Laign's wedding

"It's really nice to see how good and how healthy he looks. And he's out there doing his walk, keeping it healthy," Sam added. After battling prostate cancer in 2020 and 2021, Al faced a serious health setback in late 2022, when blood clots in his legs traveled to his lungs. The hospitalization and recuperation took him away from the Today Show for two months.

Al's return to full health was especially reassuring to Sam, his friend of over four decades. "He's actually one of the first people I met in New York," Sam said in his video. "I had just gotten to New York but he was already a New York name and let me tell ya — couldn't have been nicer!"

© Getty Images Al Roker in 1988.

Al's kindness is rare, professionally speaking, Sam said. ."And in this business, people are often super competitive, in those days particularly not very nice to the competition. So to have him make me feel so good and so welcome is always something I remember about Al. I've had a friendship with he and Debora for however many years that is — from the '80s to now!"

Added Al in his own video: "Just ran into Sam Champion of all people! He and I both started in local news here in New York City at the same time. It was good to see him!"