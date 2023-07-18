Al Roker has certainly had a lot going on in his family this year, and on Tuesday he found something very special to celebrate.

The beloved Today star took to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute dedicated to his beloved son Nick, who has turned 21.

Al shared a series of never-before-seen family photos to mark the occasion, alongside a poignant - and emotional - message.

The doting father wrote: "Wow. #andjustlikethat 21 years ago, this young man changed our lives. Nick Roker, I love you and you make me so proud. #happybirthday Nick."

Al's Today co-stars were quick to comment on the special post, with Savannah Guthrie writing: "An incredible young man - and he learned from the best."

Another follower wrote: "This is giving me happy tears," while a third person added: "This just made me smile." Nick is the only son of Al and his wife, ABC co-star Deborah Roberts.

The couple are also parents to daughter Leila, 24, while Al shares oldest daughter Courntey Roker Laga, 33, with ex-wife Alice Bell.

There's been more to celebrate in the family involving Courtney, as on July 3, she welcomed her first child, a daughter called Sky Clara Laga, making Al a first-time grandfather.

The happy news was announced live on the Today Show, with Al passing along the message via video link to his co-stars in the studio, telling them that everyone was doing well and the family "couldn't be happier."

Al is calling himself Pop-Pop, and his granddaughter's name is especially poignant, given that he is a meteorologist.

Observing the special link during the announcement segment, Al's co-star Sheinelle Jones said: "That's really cute that his first grandchild's name is Sky."

Courtney had announced that she was expecting her first child back in March, in a sweet video posted on Instagram, which was set to a remix of Mariah Carey’s “Always Be My Baby."

The caption on the post read: “A new adventure is about to begin." Back in March shortly after Courtney's Instagram post, Al told his fellow co-stars that the news hadn't quite sunk in, and that his son-in-law Wes's brother was the one who accidentally spilled the beans about Courtney's pregnancy.

"Wes’ goofy brother accidentally dropped (the news) on a text," Al said at the time. "Thanks Cory."

