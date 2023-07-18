Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Today's Al Roker's co-stars get behind him as he shares emotionally charged message to son
Al Roker's Today co-stars get behind him as he shares emotional message to son Nick

The NBC star is a doting father-of-three

Hanna Fillingham
Hanna FillinghamUS Managing Editor

Al Roker has certainly had a lot going on in his family this year, and on Tuesday he found something very special to celebrate. 

The beloved Today star took to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute dedicated to his beloved son Nick, who has turned 21. 

Al shared a series of never-before-seen family photos to mark the occasion, alongside a poignant - and emotional - message. 

VIDEO: Al Roker's family photos as son Nick turns 21

The doting father wrote: "Wow. #andjustlikethat 21 years ago, this young man changed our lives. Nick Roker, I love you and you make me so proud. #happybirthday Nick." 

Al's Today co-stars were quick to comment on the special post, with Savannah Guthrie writing: "An incredible young man - and he learned from the best."

Al Roker with his wife Deborah Roberts and son Nick

Another follower wrote: "This is giving me happy tears," while a third person added: "This just made me smile." Nick is the only son of Al and his wife, ABC co-star Deborah Roberts. 

The couple are also parents to daughter Leila, 24, while Al shares oldest daughter Courntey Roker Laga, 33, with ex-wife Alice Bell. 

Al Roker is incredibly close to his only son

There's been more to celebrate in the family involving Courtney, as on July 3, she welcomed her first child, a daughter called Sky Clara Laga, making Al a first-time grandfather. 

Al doting over newborn granddaughter Sky Clara

The happy news was announced live on the Today Show, with Al passing along the message via video link to his co-stars in the studio, telling them that everyone was doing well and the family "couldn't be happier." 

Al is calling himself Pop-Pop, and his granddaughter's name is especially poignant, given that he is a meteorologist. 

Al loves nothing more than spending time with his family

Observing the special link during the announcement segment, Al's co-star Sheinelle Jones said: "That's really cute that his first grandchild's name is Sky." 

Courtney had announced that she was expecting her first child back in March, in a sweet video posted on Instagram, which was set to a remix of Mariah Carey’s “Always Be My Baby." 

Al enjoying time with his loved ones away from work

The caption on the post read: “A new adventure is about to begin." Back in March shortly after Courtney's Instagram post, Al told his fellow co-stars that the news hadn't quite sunk in, and that his son-in-law Wes's brother was the one who accidentally spilled the beans about Courtney's pregnancy. 

"Wes’ goofy brother accidentally dropped (the news) on a text," Al said at the time. "Thanks Cory."

