Amy Dowden praises Strictly co-star amid next phase of cancer treatment

Amy Dowden has nothing but love for her Strictly Come Dancing family! The professional dancer, 33, may be undergoing cancer treatment, but she hasn't let it dull her sparkle. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the TV star shared photos from her recent reunion with Janette Manrara, which occurred on the BBC spin-off show, It Takes Two.

Penning the sweetest caption, Amy wrote: "Loved being back on the #ittakestwo sofa with the beautiful @jmanrara thank you sooooo much for having me. Forever grateful to the @bbcstrictly family and their support! Tonight was the perfect distraction ahead of chemo 6!"

Sparking a major reaction from fans, Amy was immediately inundated with praise. "The biggest inspiration!!! Forever grateful I have you as a role model, couldn't ask for better. You looked gorgeous tonight," replied one. "Lovely to see you on It takes Two, all the very best for the rest of your treatment. Such an inspiration," agreed another.

Janette Manrara also responded, writing: "Thank you for taking the time to come chat with me. Love you!" Another of Amy's close friends and Strictly co-stars, Dianne Buswell, chimed in too. "Ekkkkk going to watch now on catch up," she said.

© Getty Amy has been sharing updates on her cancer journey with fans

Since being diagnosed with cancer this spring, Amy has been sharing her journey with fans. Last month, just days before the Strictly launch, the professional dancer invited close friends and family to help shave her head. On the day, fellow pros Katya Jones, Carlos Gu and Dianne Buswell watched on FaceTime where they offered additional support.

In a recent interview with The Mirror, Amy revealed how both Katya and Carlos have been making secret hand gestures on the show to let her know she was in their thoughts. And in solidarity with Amy, Carlos offered to shave his own head too.

© BBC The professional dancer is being supported by her Strictly co-stars

"Carlos was crying when I showed him, he wants to shave his head, too," she shared. "He's adamant, and that he's getting a tattoo, a breast cancer one, but I've told him he's not allowed to shave his head, he's on Strictly!"

While Amy will not be competing on this year's series, she has appeared on the BBC show recently. Last Saturday, the 33-year-old totally surprised viewers after returning to the ballroom for movie week.

Following Nigel Harman and Katya Jones' dazzling Batman routine, the camera quickly panned to professional dancer Amy, marking her first appearance in the ballroom for series 21. Click the video below to see her heartwarming return…

Following an introduction from her good friend and presenter Claudia Winkleman, Amy suddenly appeared on stage to read the terms and conditions for voting, sending the crowds into roaring applause.

Asked how she was doing, Amy replied: "I'm doing really well. I'm over halfway through treatment for chemo and I can't wait to be back with you all permanently!"