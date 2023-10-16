Law & Order's long-awaited comeback spin-off finally has a cast – take a look

A brand new Law & Order spin-off is coming fans' way, ten years after its own spin-off it's based on went off the air.

Though Law & Order: Criminal Intent at the time was the Dick Wolf franchise's third longest-running series, it concluded after ten seasons back in 2011. The original cast featured Chris Noth, Vincent D'Onofrio, Courtney B. Vance, Jeff Goldblum, Kathryn Erbe, and more.

Now however it's coming back, with an all new cast and new location, as ten-part series Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent, the franchise's first international spin-off.

WATCH: Law and Order shares epic teaser for new episode and fans are going crazy

Per Deadline, the series "follows two elite detectives from the Specialized Criminal Investigations unit as they investigate high-profile crimes and homicides in metro Toronto."

The series, which is filming in Toronto and has a proposed spring 2024 air date, has already landed on its cast, all Canadian actors.

The cast is composed of Aden Young as Detective Sergeant Henry Graff, Kathleen Munroe as Detective Sergeant Frankie Bateman, Karen Robinson as Inspector Vivienne Holness, K.C. Collins as Deputy Crown Attorney Theo Forrester, Nicola Correia-Damude as Forensic Pathologist Dr. Lucy Da Silva, and Araya Mengesha as tech expert Mark Yohannes.

The Law & Order franchise currently includes flagship series Law & Order – which was revived two years ago with cast members Camryn Manheim, Sam Waterson, Hugh Dancy, and others – Law & Order: SVU with Mariska Hargitay, and Law & Order: Organized Crime with Mariska's former co-star Chris Meloni.

MORE: NBC announces shake-up with One Chicago and Law & Order amid ongoing strikes

MORE: Law & Order star overcome with emotion during tribute to late co-star

Because the show is based in Toronto and will film there, its production doesn't hinge on rules that over 100,000 American actors have had to follow amid the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, which prohibits actors from filming or promoting their projects.

© Getty The original Criminal Intent ran from 2001 to 2011

Now – though the US-based Law & Order shows are still barred from filming – following the end to the historic 148-day Writers Guild of America strike, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that the writers rooms for both Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU have all been reopened and are back in business.

The only exception to the writers' comeback is for Law & Order: Organized Crime, which is still searching for a new showrunner.

MORE: Richard Belzer passes away at age 78 – co-star Mariska Hargitay pays tribute

© Getty Dick Wolfe has produced 84 seasons of Law & Order and its spin-offs

Beyond that, the remaining two shows will come back with their usual writers crew, David Graziano for SVU's season 25, and Rick Eid for Law & Order's season 23.

As for when they'll be able to film, there appears to be no end in sight to the SAG-AFTRA strike, after negotiations last week were suspended because they were "no longer moving us in a productive direction," the New York Times reported.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.