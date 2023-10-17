Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! In today's episode, we're talking about Drake's new album and his collaboration with J. Cole debuting at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100, giving Drake another chart milestone to his name.

Not only that, but both Pink and Christine and the Queens faced major setbacks in their tour and BTS' movie shares global streaming release date.

Drake has landed another Billboard Hot 100 milestone thanks to a track from his massive new album For All the Dogs. The Canadian rapper's collaboration with J. Cole called First Person Shooter has debuted at No.1 this week which makes it Drake's 13th song in his career to land on the top spot. This means Drake now has the title of fourth-most No.1 songs on the Hot 100, tying him with Michael Jackson and being beaten only by The Beatles, Mariah Carey and Rihanna. Meanwhile, Drake's son Adonis is following in his footsteps by releasing his own single, My Man Freestyle.

Pink has been forced to cancel two of her upcoming gigs due to a family emergency. The singer announced on social media that her two shows in Washington this week would be postponed to a later date and that family medical issues required her immediate attention. Pink, whose real name is Alecia Moore, added that she was sincerely sorry to her fans for the inconvenience. The star has not yet confirmed new dates but she insisted that Live Nation are working on a reschedule. We're sending our love to Pink and her family!

Speaking of tour setbacks, Christine and the Queens has been forced to cancel the remainder of their 2023 concerts due to illness. The singer, who is also known as Red, released a statement via Instagram that explained they had been taken ill and was advised by their doctor to pull out of all remaining shows for the rest of the year. Details of the singer's illness have not been shared but we're sending them our very best!

The BTS movie, Yet to Come has finally got a global release date. After premiering in theatres earlier this year, fans all over the world will be able to watch the movie on Prime Video from the 9th November. The movie follows the K-pop boyband live in concert which was filmed in October 2022 and also shows new close-up angles and a "Whole new view of the entire concert."

And it's not quite the Oasis reunion fans were hoping for, but Liam Gallagher is promising the show of a lifetime as he's announced a string of UK tour dates to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Brit pop band's album, Definitely Maybe. The frontman shared the news on social media and revealed he will be performing the album in its entirety for the first time. Liam also said the sets will include other classic hits from Oasis' back catalogue, including a number of B-sides. Tickets for the shows go on sale on Friday.