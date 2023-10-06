The Daily Lowdown: Taylor Swift breaks record yet again ahead of Eras film release

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! In today's episode, we're discussing Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert film becoming the most profitable concert movie in history and Drake finally releasing his new album.

Not only that, Cher announces a Christmas album and Holly Willoughby is inundated with support from fans.

Taylor Swift has broken yet another record with her upcoming Eras World Tour film. The Lavender Haze singer's concert movie has become a box office blockbuster once again after global advance ticket sales have topped $100 million the week before its release. The movie distributor AMC said Taylor's cinema project has performed incredibly since the day it was announced and has now become the most profitable concert film in history. Data analysts even predict the film taking another 100 million dollars in its opening weekend. The Eras concert tour film will be released everywhere on Friday 13 October.

After a couple of delays, Drake has finally given fans his new album, For All the Dogs. The Canadian rapper released the new album on Friday after the date was pushed back due to clashes with his Its All a Blur Tour. The long-awaited album comes with 23 tracks and a host of featured heavyweight artists including Bad Bunny, J. Cole, 21 Savage and SZA, the latter of whom appears on the track Slime You Out. Drake's release comes the day after he dropped a video for the song 8 am in Charlotte with the help of his five-year-old son Adonis.

Speaking of new albums, Cher has announced that she is set to release her first album in five years, and it's a Christmas record. The legendary hitmaker will drop Christmas on 20th October and it's set to featured some big collaborations with Stevie Wonder for a remake of his classic hit, What Christmas Means to Me, as well as Home with Michael Buble and Baby Please Come Home with Darlene Love. Meanwhile, the superstar has now released the lead single, DJ Play a Christmas Song.

Jason Derulo is facing allegations of sexual harassment from a singer he previously signed to a record deal. The singer Emaza Gibson has filed a lawsuit against the Riding Solo hitmaker citing breach of contract, intimidation and violence in addition to harassment. Jason has strongly denied the allegations in a statement provided to PEOPLE magazine in which he said the claims are completely false and hurtful, adding that he stands against all forms of harassment.

And Holly Willoughby has inundated with support from fans after a terrifying plot for her to be kidnapped was revealed. The broadcaster was pulled from her usual stint on This Morning on Thursday after police explained the threats against her to producers on the show, Holly was then put under police surveillance in her London home. Holly has not spoken out publicly about the incident, but police have arrested and charged a 36-year-old man from Harlow in Essex after a slew of text messages were found in which he threatened serious harm to the presenter. We're sending our best wishes to Holly.