Yellowstone's Cole Hauser (aka Rip Wheeler) causes a stir with his coffee brand: Here's how to shop his cowboy coffee

I love Yellowstone and I love coffee, so when I found out that Cole Hauser - aka Rip Wheeler - launched a coffee biz, I immediately wanted to know more.

The 48-year-old actor, who's considered a major heartthrob on Yellowstone, has used his time away from the set to launch a new coffee brand called Free Rein Coffee Company.

Dressed in a cowboy hat (anyone else swooning right now?) Cole can be seen in the promo photos clutching his cup of coffee looking irresistibly gorgeous. If you're a Yellowstone fan, you'll know all about the allure of Rip Wheeler. He can make me a coffee any day of the week… not that I'd want to get on the wrong side of Beth Dutton.

We've been sent a press release about the coffee and it states that it's "born from the cowboy tradition and founded on the pursuit of the American Dream." This brand is so country, and so on brand. According to the release, the coffee targets "the hard-working men and women who 'Get Up & Get After It'."

Cole started his Free Rein Coffee Company business venture with his friends Karl Pfluger, Aron Marquez, and Paul Anderson, who all come from different walks of life.

Fans have gone crazy for Cole Hauser's coffee brand

With Texas roots, the boys knew they needed to find a roaster deeply rooted in the frontier. And last year, they found one, buying a small-batch roasting facility in San Angelo, Texas that has been perfecting its craft for over 25 years.

In addition to the coffee, Free Rein also launched lifestyle goods including shirts, hats, mugs, and bandanas. Our fave? It has to be the Cole-dedicated T-Shirt! Isn't it cool?!

Free Rein will be donating a portion of the proceeds of their sales to Special Operations Warrior Foundation, a nonprofit that empowers families of the fallen and severely wounded Special Operations Warriors, where Cole Hauser is a longtime supporter and Board Member.

What has Cole Hauser said about Free Rein?

When Cole announced the news to his 1.6M Instagram followers, he captioned a photo of one of the promo shots: "I am excited that the news is finally out there on something special I have been working on for years. My coffee company, Free Rein, is coming to everyone this Fall. I hope this company and its message inspires men and women from all walks of life to get up and chase after their dreams and ambitions. @freereincoffeecompany Just Remember - Dreams don’t work unless you do!"

In a statement, Cole said: “As a nation built on dreams and aspirations, we want to inspire the go-getters, the dreamers, and the believers to fuel their pursuits. Just as the American Dream knows no boundaries, we aim to exceed expectations and create a legacy of our own—one that is deeply connected to our roots and the core values that shaped us. I am so excited for everyone to finally have their hands on this coffee!"

What's the coffee like?

We're testing out the coffee at HELLO! HQ and we'll report back with our favorites but you've got plenty of blends to choose from, whether you're into bold flavors like Heavy Spur, a high caffeine blend, or Branded, with a fiery blend of cayenne and cinnamon. Cole’s signature dark roast blend is called American Dirt. But if you prefer a low-key cup of coffee, try Homestead, a balanced comfortable coffee to relax by the fire with.

How to shop Free Rein?

You can shop six different blends at $15.99 per 12-ounce bag. You can also shop a pack of pods ready for your coffee machine, priced at $11.99. Shop the full collection on freereincoffee.com.

Is Free Rein available in Europe?

Currently, no. It's only available in the United States. Fingers crossed for global expansion.