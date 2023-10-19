The Repair Shop's Jay Blades apologises to fans as he shares health update

The Repair Shop star Jay Blades has apologised to his Instagram followers for being less active on the social media platform over the past few days, explaining that he has been feeling unwell.

Sharing a mirror selfie taken in a hotel lobby, the presenter penned: "Good morning all. So sorry for not posting as much lately but I've been sick for a few days and I'm not 100% yet. I hope to be back on form very soon.

"Take Care of Your Health," he added.

Fans rushed to the comments section with supportive messages for Jay and wished him a speedy recovery. One person wrote: "It's vitally important to look after yourself - Hope you're feeling better soon Jay," while another added: "Hope you're feeling better soon - still looking great tho."

A third follower commented: "Aw sorry to hear that, hope you're feeling better soon."

Jay's latest post comes just weeks after he gave fans an update on the latest season of The Repair Shop.

© Ricochet Ltd Jay has presented the show since it first aired in 2017

Taking to Instagram, the 53-year-old revealed that the experts have been busy filming in the barn, assuring viewers that more episodes are on the way. Over the past few weeks, the BBC has been airing repeat episodes from previous seasons, rather than broadcasting new episodes.

"Good morning all," he wrote, alongside a photo of The Repair Shop sign which hangs outside the workshop. "You will be pleased to know that this week, we are filming some Brand New @therepairshoptv Shows for you."

It's been an exciting few months for the show, which received the Daytime gong at the National Television Awards in September, ending This Morning's 12-year winning streak.

© James Veysey/Shutterstock for NTA The Repair Shop won Daytime at the National Television Awards this year

In his acceptance speech, Jay said it was a "rarity" for the show to pick up the prize. Thanking his co-stars, he said: "I would like to salute my experts, they are my family.

"We're the new kids on the block and I'm glad we've won this time. I know it won't be a regular thing so thank you."

Jay has made no secret of the fact that the experts on the show are like family to one another.

While chatting with Lauren Laverne on BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs last year, the London-born star revealed the support he's received from his colleagues.

"The Repair Shop has fixed me because what it's done is actually brought me into another family, that's people in front and behind the camera, who have looked after me and understand my kind of, I'll call them differences, and just accepted them," he said, adding: "Kirsten, Steve, Will – you have to be there to understand that what you guys see on TV is brilliant, don't get me wrong, it's even better in real life."

© Guy Levy Experts Sonnaz Nooranvary, Lucia Scalisi, Julie Tatchell, William Kirk, Jay Blades, Amanda Middleditch, Suzie Fletcher, Dominic Chinea and Steve Fletcher

As for Jay's future on the show, fans can rest assured that he's not planning on leaving anytime soon.

He told The Guardian earlier this year: "I don't see myself going anywhere. If they'll have me, you might see me grow very old in that barn. I already shave my head but my eyebrows might go grey."