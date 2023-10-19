Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell have sizzling chemistry in first Anyone But You trailer

The first trailer for the upcoming rom-com Anyone But You has been released, starring Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney and Set It Up star Glen Powell as two enemies who pretend to be in a relationship for a wedding. The story is loosely based on the Shakespeare comedy Much Ado About Nothing, with Sydney and Glen playing Bea and Bea respectively (a play on Beatrice and Benedict, the original characters in the Shakespeare play).

The official synopsis reads: “[Bea and Ben] look like the perfect couple, but after an amazing first date something happens that turns their fiery hot attraction ice cold - until they find themselves unexpectedly thrust together at a destination wedding in Australia. So they do what any two mature adults would do: pretend to be a couple.”

WATCH: Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell star in upcoming rom-com Anyone But You

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, to discuss, one person wrote: “A fake dating romcom where they actually don’t like each other and tease each other?! Yeah you’ll catch me seated,” while another person added: “I’m so ready for this movie.”

Photos of filming the upcoming rom-com led to reports that Sydney and Glen might have started dating while on set, which were only fuelled when Glen split from his girlfriend of three years, Gigi Paris, who subsequently unfollowed Sydney from Instagram following the romance speculation. She also shared a caption which read: “Know your worth and onto the next”, seemingly in relation to the split.

© Getty Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney

The pair also appeared very close at CinemaCon back in April, with Glen telling a reporter: “We love seeing ourselves on the big screen," to which Sydney replied: "Oh please, Top Gun." He joked: “I love it when she calls me that.” During the appearance, the pair were also spotted holding hands.

Speaking about the romance reports to Variety, Sydney said: “It's a rom-com. That's what people want! Glen and I don't really care. We have so much fun together, and we respect each other so much… They want it. It's fun to give it to them. We're excited for the press tour, and I literally just left ADR with him. We talk all the time like, ‘That's really funny.’”