Steph McGovern's friends rally around her after show's cancellation

Steph McGovern's co-stars and friends have shared messages of support following the cancellation of Steph's Packed Lunch. Taking to social media, fellow presenter Denise Van Outen led the tributes on Instagram.

Sharing a photo alongside her colleague and friend, Steph, the TV star penned a sweet message to go alongside it. "@channel4 have announced that @packedlunchc4 will not be returning in 2024," she began.

"This is incredibly sad news for the whole team behind and in-front of the cameras. I've absolutely loved being part of this show. Steph started this show in her kitchen during lockdown then ended up being nominated for a bafta. What an achievement!

© Instagram Steph's Packed Lunch will end in December

"I can honestly say that this show has been a joy from start to finish. Anyone who has had the pleasure of spending time with the team in Leeds will tell you what a nice bunch they are. I don't think I've had this much fun working in TV since my Big Brekkie stint. Steph is hilarious! We've laughed our heads off most days. There are no egos on this show, just a great group of people mucking in to make a fun inclusive entertainment show to put a smile on the viewers faces every weekday."

Concluding her post, Denise wrote: "@packedlunchc4 will be missed! I'm grateful for all the friendships and memories made."

Gemma Atkinson – who has also appeared on Steph's Packed Lunch – shared her gratitude to Steph and the rest of the team.

© Instagram Gemma Atkinson penned a tribute to the show

Posting on her Stories, she wrote; "Sad to hear that @packedlunchc4 is ending this year. Genuinely the nicest crew and team to work with & in my opinion a bloody great show! It had everything a daytime show should have. So proud of the whole team & Steph for getting the show to where it was from starting in lockdown in her kitchen. Bravo team!

"Thank you for allowing me to play a small part in such a wonderful show & giving me the chance to do live TV so many times. I've loved it…"

© Instagram Steph is yet to address the news

While a number of stars have voiced their sadness about the show's cancellation, Steph is yet to address the news. It was on Thursday that the broadcaster announced the conclusion of Steph's Packed Lunch after three years on the air.

Explaining the decision, Channel 4 stated: "With audience habits changing quicker than ever, we have to make difficult decisions about which programmes to invest in to best drive our digital-first strategy and we have decided not to recommission Steph's Packed Lunch when its existing production contract ends in December 2023."