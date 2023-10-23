BBC Breakfast's Sally Nugent congratulated by fans as she shares exciting news amid presenter shake-up

Sally Nugent has been inundated with congratulations from her fans after revealing that former rugby league player Rob Burrow won twice for his documentary, Rob Burrow: Living With MND, at the Royal Television Society Awards on Friday night.

Sally, who has closely followed Rob's story with BBC Breakfast since he was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) back in December 2019, accompanied the sports legend and his wife Lindsey at the ceremony.

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, Sally shared a series of snaps from the event, including one which showed off her stunning red carpet look. The journalist donned a sparkly blue, knee-length dress for the occasion, while her brunette tresses fell in loose waves over her shoulders.

In the caption, Sally congratulated Rob and shared her pride over his big win. "Very proud to see @rob7lindsey win - twice - last night at the Royal Television Society Awards in Yorkshire for their documentary Living with MND," she wrote, adding: "Rob's speech was brilliant and brave and funny. Just like the man himself."

© Sally Nugent/Instagram Sally on the red carpet with Rob Burrow's wife, Lindsey

Fans rushed to the comments section to congratulate Sally, Rob and the team behind the documentary. One person wrote: "Congratulations to the team, of which you are a major player," while another added: "Brilliant. Congratulations."

A third follower also praised Sally's glamorous red carpet look, writing: "Brilliant Sal, huge congrats to the dream team. Ps STUNNING."

The film, which BBC Two commissioned from BBC Breakfast last year, follows Rob as he lives with MND. The series documents the love and support from his family, friends and Rugby League community, but particularly from Rob's wife Lindsey, who cares for him as well as their three children.

WATCH: Sally Nugent reveals NTA nomination for Rob Burrow: Living With MND

Speaking about the documentary in a statement for the BBC, Sally previously said: "This film shares the brutal reality of living with motor neurone disease, not just for Rob, but the impact it has on his whole family and friends. What he is doing will have a lasting legacy for people diagnosed today and in years to come."

Describing the film, the 52-year-old continued: "The documentary is an unflinching look at life through Rob’s eyes. We see him fight daily for small victories that we might take for granted. Every breath is a battle. Every moment with his family is a win for them all. But he is as funny today as he was the first day I met him, when he was just one of the greatest rugby league players of all time. He is still that, and so much more."

© BBC Rob Burrow with this family in Rob Burrow: Living with MND

Sally's exciting announcement comes amid a change in presenters on BBC Breakfast. The red sofa would have looked a little different than usual on Monday morning as Jon Kay was absent from the studio.

© BBC Ben Thompson and Sally Nugent presented BBC Breakfast on Monday

The journalist, who usually fronts the show alongside Sally from Monday to Wednesday, was instead replaced by relief host Ben Thompson, who stood in for the star.

While Jon hasn't addressed his absence, it's likely that he's simply enjoying some time off over the school half-term.