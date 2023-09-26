Inside BBC Breakfast's Sally Nugent's £1.4m minimalist home following split from husband

The BBC Breakfast star reportedly split from her husband in May 2023

BBC Breakfast's presenter Sally Nugent, 51, has remained silent following her reported split from her husband Gavin Hawthorn, 52.

Back in May 2023, the TV star and the businessman, who share a teenage son, are thought to have ended their 13-year marriage with Gavin supposedly leaving the family home in Hale, Greater Manchester. When questioned about their split, Sally told the MailOnline: "I’m not going to say anything, thanks."

Even before their reported separation, Sally chose to keep her home life with her estranged husband and their son very private. While she never shared family photos to protect their privacy, she did post a few rare photos of their four-bedroom property on social media. Take a look…

Sally Nugent's bedroom

The bedroom is Sally's favourite spot for a mirror selfie, and it's here she often shows off her killer outfits. Looking smart in an all-pink suit, the star revealed her boudoir with cream carpets, luxurious floor-length curtains and a cream tall-boy dresser.

Another shot snapped by the star revealed her minimalist grey fabric bed with white duvet cover – very chic!

Sally Nugent's spare room

The presenter turned one of her rooms into a temporary spin studio when she had a charity bike ride to complete – just check out those parquet floors and the grand chandelier.

Sally Nugent's kitchen

While we only got a glimpse of the star's cooking space, it told us everything we need to know. Sally has a large range cooker in black and next to it are white drawers with stylish cup handles. The marble worktops provide a modern twist while the stone floors give a nod to traditional style.

Sally also previously admitted they have a multi-purpose entertainment space where they can cook, eat and relax. "My sofa is in my kitchen diner and there’s a giant flat-screen TV on the wall," she told Radio Times. "It’s tricky to get something that my husband, my 13-year-old son and I want to watch."

Sally Nugent's stairs

Ready for a virtual awards ceremony, Sally decided her stairs were the perfect spot for a quick photo. We love the wood panelling and the plush carpets – not to mention the twinkling fairy lights.

Sally Nugent's front door

During the festive season, Sally unveiled her gorgeous front door which is wooden with black traditional fixtures. The Christmas wreath was a lovely addition!

Sally Nugent's luxury details

Throughout Sally's home, she has a mixture of cosy-looking carpets and traditional parquet floors – the beauty of her wooden floors was shown off one day with an adorable snap of her dog and her new lead.

Elsewhere in the property, Sally has a grand piano which is strikingly beautiful, and the space looks very regal with a gold-framed painting on the wall.

