BBC Breakfast's Jon Kay absent from show as Sally Nugent makes return from holiday

The BBC Breakfast sofa looked a little different on Monday morning as regular presenter Jon Kay was absent from the show.

The journalist usually fronts the programme alongside Sally Nugent from Monday to Wednesday each week but was replaced by Ben Thompson, who regularly stands in when the main presenters are away.

© BBC Ben Thompson and Sally Nugent hosted Monday's show

While Jon hasn't addressed his absence from the programme, it's likely that he's simply having the day off following a busy few weeks. Not only has Jon been hosting BBC Breakfast three days a week, but he's also been presenting BBC Radio 4's Saturday Live alongside Nikki Bedi since early August.

The 53-year-old announced his new hosting gig last month, explaining that listeners could tune in for the next six weeks to hear him on the show. "Well, this is a treat for me," he wrote on Twitter, now X. "Presenting #bbcsaturdaylive with the brilliant @nikkibedi on @bbcradio4 for the next six weeks."

© BBC Jon Kay was absent from Monday's show

Jon's absence from BBC Breakfast comes amid his co-star Sally's return following a brief holiday abroad. The 52-year-old jetted off to Spain last week to enjoy the last of the summer holidays before the new term starts.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Sally posted a series of snaps from her trip, including a stunning sun-soaked selfie on the beach which showed the journalist rocking dark shades and a white robe.

"There are no prawns left in San Sebastián," she wrote in the caption. "I think we have eaten them all. Back on the @bbcbreakfast sofa tomorrow from 6. Join us if you can x."

© Sally Nugent/Instagram Sally posted a stunning beach selfie from her holiday in Spain

Sally's followers were quick to comment on the post, with many praising the star's glamorous selfie. One person wrote: "Stunning and gorgeous as always," while another added: "Great photos and you look great too."

Sally's former BBC Breakfast co-star Dan Walker also left a comment. Teasing Sally, he joked: "Get back to work you slacker," adding laughing and heart-eyes emojis. In her response, Sally wrote: "@mrdanwalker it's vital research for my new food/travel show," dropping a winking emoji.

Sally and Jon aren't the only presenters who have been missing from the show in recent weeks as both Nina Warhurst and Emma Vardy are away on maternity leave.

Nina, who is the programme's business presenter, welcomed her baby girl, Nancy, in July. Sally and Jon announced the joyous news on BBC Breakfast. Watch the video below.

Meanwhile, Emma, who has been filling in for Nina since she signed off at the end of June, announced the birth of her baby boy, Jago Fionn, in August. Sharing a sweet selfie of the star cradling her newborn, she wrote on Instagram: "Presenting my best breaking news ever. Baby boy Jago Fionn is here.

© Emma Vardy/Instagram Emma Vardy welcomed her baby boy Jago Fionn in August

"At just a few hours old, playing a little camera shy. Huge thanks to the dedicated & talented midwives & doctors at Belfast's Royal Victoria Hospital, for looking after us so well," she wrote, adding: "Smitten & so in love."